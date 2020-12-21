The Best Bakeware for Preparing Sweet (but Healthy) Treats

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Our sweet tooth is never going to go away. It might change its preferences a little over time, but ultimately, we can’t ever imagine a life without chocolate, ice cream, cookies and candy. Even when we’re on a diet, we always like to make sure we save some room for a treat!

Luckily, there are so many amazing recipes out there for yummy meals, snacks and desserts that still keep the calorie count low so we can enjoy them more often. A little creativity with your baking can really make a huge difference in your diet and lifestyle. Baking your own food can make meal prep so much easier too. That’s why we recommend that everyone owns some high-quality bakeware. Not only will it help in the actual baking process itself, but it will inspire you to bake more and try new recipes. Check out some of our top bakeware picks from Calphalon below, plus a few ideas for how you can use them!

Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 9-Inch Round Cake Pan

We all love cake, and you can use this cake pan to create so many different kinds. We’re already imagining ourselves baking a healthy carrot cake in it!

Get the Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 9-Inch Round Cake Pan for just $30 at Calphalon with free shipping!

Calphalon Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware Large Cookie Sheet

Cookies can be healthy. We promise. Keep the sugar levels low and opt for nutritious, high-protein ingredients like oats and cranberries. We recommend this cookie sheet because it has heat-resistant silicone feet!

Get the Calphalon Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware Large Cookie Sheet for just $45 at Calphalon with free shipping!

Simply Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 16-Inch Pizza Pan

This heavyweight pizza pan is just begging for us to make our own cauliflower crust!

Get the Simply Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 16-Inch Pizza Pan for just $25 at Calphalon with free shipping!

Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 12 Cup Muffin Pan

You can use this muffin pan for cupcakes on birthdays and special occasions, but you can even more frequently use it to whip up some healthy muffins that you can save and eat for breakfast day after day. How about some blueberry muffins made with paleo flour?

Get the Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 12 Cup Muffin Pan for just $35 at Calphalon with free shipping!

Simply Calphalon Nonstick 6-Piece Bakeware Set

If you’re the go-big-or-go-home type, why not grab a full set of bakeware? This six-piece set comes with three cake pans, a loaf pan, a muffin pan and a baking sheet. They all have a nonstick coating and they can all be cleaned in the dishwasher!

Get the Simply Calphalon Nonstick 6-Piece Bakeware Set for just $45 at Calphalon with free shipping!

Looking for more? See all bakeware here and shop everything else at Calphalon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!