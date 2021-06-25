Cameron Diaz Once Kept This Facial Oil in Her Beach Bag — On Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love the beach. The warm sand, the refreshing water, diving into waves, soaking up the sun, flying a kite, tossing a frisbee, chilling out, taking a nap, etc. We’ll take all of it, please.

Our skin, however, disagrees. It’s not exactly the biggest fan of a day spent by the sea. The sun’s strong rays and the ocean’s salt water can be a brutal combination, and our skin is often left sunburned — feeling dry and dehydrated. That’s why beach skincare is so important! Next time you’re packing your beach bag, you might want to channel Cameron Diaz and add in this facial oil!

Get the Eminence Facial Recovery Oil (originally $76) for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Years back, Diaz posted a photo of her beach bag on her old blog, Our Body Book, for a piece entitled “Guide to Summer: Inside my Beach Bag.” Right in front was a bottle of Eminence’s Facial Recovery Oil. She explained why it’s a staple for her beach trips, writing, “A drop goes a long way to relieve any dryness in your skin from the sun and water. A drop on each cheek after your shower will do wonders.”

So, basically, you can use this oil at the beach itself and again after a shower, whether you’re using an outdoor beach shower at the edge of the sand or cleaning off back at home. Of course, you can use it in your daily routine when you’re not at the beach too! Just add two to three drops to your face and neck and massage in circular motions. Use at the end of your skincare routine or mix it in with other products for extra moisture and glow!

This award-winning oil is made for all skin types, but those with sensitive and/or aging skin may find it to be especially wonderful. It combines clary sage oil, olive oil, sage leaf extract and ylang ylang, claiming to calm, hydrate, rejuvenate, tone, smooth and balance skin for a whole variety of lovely effects. Its ingredients are also organic and natural, with no parabens, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate or propylene glycol. It’s cruelty-free too!

Okay, now we feel legitimately ready for some fun in the sun. As long as we have some sunscreen, this oil and plenty of water to drink, we think our skin will do just fine!

