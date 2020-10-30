This Faux-Fur Vest Is About to Become Your Most-Worn Piece

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You have your sweaters, you have your sweatshirts, you have your coats and jackets. But there’s one thing you still may be missing in your fall fashion arsenal: a vest! Even if you do own one already, prepare to make room for another, because the one we just found is a major standout, and you won’t even believe how soft it is.

This faux-fur vest is almost too soft — if that’s even possible. It takes cozy, cloud-like comfort to the extreme, and that’s exactly how we like it. It’s not just some giant ball of floof though. It’s incredibly chic — a compliment grabber if we’ve ever seen one. It’s the type of piece that will earn you fashion icon status in your community, and maybe even beyond once you post your #OOTD on the ‘Gram!

Get the Caracilia Short Faux-Fur Vest starting at just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

This vest has a plush, high-quality, faux-fur shell that feels like the real thing. Even better? It has side pockets. Even better than that? Yep, we’re not done. This vest also has hidden closures down the placket that you can use to close it up on chillier days. Vests are seriously underestimated in how useful they can be in a wardrobe, especially when the weather is being fickle. Whether it’s too hot for sleeves or you need another layer under your coat, you’ll find this one will come in handy seriously all the time!

This vest is currently available in seven variations. Not only do you have different colors to choose from, but you have some different textures of faux fur as well. Some are more wispy and feathery like fox fur, while others are more like shearling. You might find yourself falling for more than one — good thing they’re so affordable!

When it comes to styling this vest with other pieces in your closet, it will be smooth sailing all the way through. We’re definitely loving the leather pants or leggings look with a simple tee underneath, but we’re also totally picturing it over a sparkly sequin dress for New Year’s Eve, plus some pumps. It’s also great for comfy-casual days with some stretchy jeans and a lightweight crewneck underneath. Just a few ideas for you, but we bet you’re already coming up with some of your own!

