Get These Filter Face Masks From Amazon by the End of April

Still on the hunt for a face mask? It’s great if you’ve been able to avoid any sort of community-based setting until now, but you never know when you might need to run out for something. Social-distancing is key in any situation, but when there’s any risk at all of close contact with another out in public, you should be wearing a face mask — as recommended by the CDC!

Whether you’re looking for your first face mask or are in need of a few more, there are still options out there, no matter how many “out of stock” labels you’ve run into on your way to finding them. If you’ve found Us, you’ve found masks! The ones we’ve most recently spotted come in 11 varieties right now, and they even ship out so fast you could have them in just over a week!

Get the Bargburm Anti Dust Face Cover with Replaceable Filter for $24 at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 29, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

These masks come in two sizes — one for kids, one for adults. They’ll fit more than just two face shapes though, thanks to multiple adjustable features. Take the elastic ear loops, for example. Not only are they stretchy, but you can adjust them to sit comfortably over your ears. There’s also an M-shaped nose clip you can bend to wrap comfortably around your nose, sealing in the air and preventing painful marks and indents on your skin. It’s great for glasses wearers too — keeping the steam away from their lenses!

These masks are made of a soft and breathable but resilient material. The outside is even water-resistant! The inside is impressive too, as you’ll find a spot for your activated carbon filters, which may further help protect from things like dust, small particles, pollen and more. The CDC recommends that masks have layers of protection, and these masks have five!

As we mentioned, there are 11 varieties of these masks available when it comes to design. We definitely got a chuckle out of Avocado Yoga, and we’re loving that there are multiple adorable options for dog and cat lovers. The floral-decorated anchor is simply gorgeous, and the fun colors and patterns don’t end there, so check them all out!

Remember to always avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth while removing your mask and to immediately wash your hands afterward. Wash your mask before reusing it too, of course! Stay safe!

