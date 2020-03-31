These Bestselling Cariuma Sneakers Are the Perfect Spring Shoe

Warmer temperatures are right around the corner, and the upcoming spring and summer seasons require different types of footwear. We’re swapping out our booties for sandals, and heavy duty sneakers with lighter ones that our feet can actually breathe in!

We don’t like to play favorites, but we’re especially loving these Cariuma knit sneakers. Shoppers say that they’re “lightweight” and incredibly comfortable, which is absolutely ideal for the more pleasant months of the year. Score a pair in your preferred color now, because these babies are bound to sell out (again)!

Get the IBI Knit sneakers for just $98 with free shipping, available online from Cariuma!

Aside from their classically casual style, it’s worth highlighting the materials these sneakers are made from. If you’re new to the party, Cariuma is a brand that prides itself on being as eco-friendly as possible. In fact, the IBI Knit sneakers are made from 100% organic and recycled materials — from heel to toe! The body of the sneaker is fashioned from a bamboo knit material. The bamboo itself rapidly self-generates while leaving the tree and the soil intact, making it an incredibly sustainable source for producing fabric.

The bamboo material is just one of the elements that makes this shoe so lightweight and easy-to-wear. One reviewer that awarded these sneakers five stars said that “after a whole day of wearing” these sneakers, their “feet still feel fresh,” which is exactly what we want to hear when it comes to a pair of summertime sneakers.

Get the IBI Knit sneakers for just $98 with free shipping, available online from Cariuma!

These sneakers come in nine amazing colors. Cariuma’s bestselling light grey shade is already sold out, but the other eight are still available! They come in a light rose pink, bright yellow, midnight blue and plenty of shades in between. Each pair comes with two different lace options — a white version, and one that matches the color of the shoe. You can switch between the two colors to create a totally different look, depending on the outfit that you’re teaming them with.

As if these sneakers couldn’t be more appealing, they’re machine-washable too! If you get the knit fabric or any other part of the shoe dirty, you can just throw them in the wash and they’ll come out looking brand new! Reviewers describe these shoes as “the comfiest shoes [they’ve] worn in a very very long time,” and that they make them “feel like a kid again.” When we think about childhood, we think about carefree times and little responsibilities. If these shoes have the ability to make Us feel like that again, we’re so down! Pick up a pair fast before all of the other colors sell out too!

See it: Get the IBI Knit sneakers for just $98 with free shipping, available online from Cariuma!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more women’s sneaker styles from Cariuma here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!