Cramps, Aches and Pains? This Non-Toxic CBD Balm Could Be Your Answer

Our muscles have really been feeling the burn lately, and not always in a good way. There’s the soreness that comes after a great workout, but there’s also the pain that comes when you stretch a little too far or go a little too hard. How about the cramps and aches that come from slouching over your keyboard all day with no comfy office chair? What about those of us out working every day, facing the stress of the outside world while simultaneously putting stress on our muscles?

We’re all probably facing some sort of physical and/or mental stress right now, regardless of how each person’s situation differs. So what can we do? We can search the internet endlessly to see what could alleviate specific symptoms based on personal lifestyles…or we can stop right here and grab this CBD balm made for everyone!

Get the CBDfx CBD Muscle Balm for just $30 at LifeToGo! Also available in a variety 4-pack!

If you’ve been skeptical about CBD products in the past, the CBD Muscle Balm from CBDfx is going to be the one to change your mind. The organically grown, broad-spectrum CBD oil is toxin-free and non-GMO, and it’s extracted directly from high-quality industrial hemp plants. You can even scan the QR code to see the batch lab report!

Each tin of this muscle recovery balm contains 150mg of CBD. How does it work? It “combines an old-school method with a new hemp oil approach.” While the CBD works to relax muscles, the other expertly infused ingredients may hasten the process for instant relief. The camphor oil warms the skin while the peppermint and wintergreen oil have a cooling effect. Alternating hot and cold sensations is a long-time favorite for sore muscles!

Get the CBDfx CBD Muscle Balm for just $30 at LifeToGo! Also available in a variety 4-pack!

We thought this balm was as good as it could get, but then we saw it also contained shea butter and coconut oil to soften and moisturize skin — and we were sold. It’s so quick and easy to use too. Whenever you start to feel mild to moderate aches and pains in your muscles, simply take a small amount and rub it over the skin in the affected areas. Start small to see how it feels, then add more as necessary!

Want to cover all of your bases? We definitely recommend checking out the CBD Balm Bundle, which comes at a value price. It includes this Muscle Balm, but it also includes a Calming Balm for some relaxation, the Overnight Recovery Balm to help you get a full night’s sleep and the Shea Butter Citrus Balm, a summery, invigorating mix with tangerine oil, orange oil, mandarin oil and lemon oil to wake your body up. Add to cart today and kiss cramps, aches and pains goodbye!

Get the CBDfx CBD Muscle Balm for just $30 at LifeToGo! Also available in a variety 4-pack!

Looking for more? Shop more from CBDfx here and see more health and wellness products available at LifeToGo here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!