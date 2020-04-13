Start Snacking Guilt-Free With These Ultra-Tasty ‘Real Food’ Bars

One of our favorite things to do in the world — apart from shop? Snack! Who doesn’t love to snack? We love our chips and candy as much as the next person, but resorting to chips and candy every single time we feel the slightest pang of hunger between meals? Probably not the best idea.

Healthy snacks are a pain though, right? We don’t want to deal with chopping up celery every day — especially not when the taste just isn’t there. We still need that satisfaction, both physical and mental. So is there a way to fulfill that need for healthy food while also fulfilling the need for something quick, easy and yummy? You know there is. That’s why we’re here!

When Thunderbird says “real food,” the brand truly means it. Everything in the brand’s bars is 100% natural and plant-based. We’re talking no animal products, no gluten, no added sugar, no grains and no soy. These paleo-friendly, non-GMO, USA-made bars are created with fruits, nuts, seeds, spices and nothing else!

The four ingredient groups were chosen by Thunderbird’s athletic founders with utmost consideration. The fruits, such as cherries, dates and mangos, provide the sweet flavoring while the nuts, such as almonds, cashews and hazelnuts offer texture, healthy fats and proteins. Then there are the seeds, such as sunflower, hemp and chia to add more nutritional value, as well as spices like Himalayan sea salt, cacao and cinnamon to make every bite as delicious as the last. Each bar also features superfoods, like goji berries or turmeric!

These bars are a must-have for so many occasions. They’ll be there in the middle of your work-from-home day to keep you feeling energized and focused, but they’ll also be there to pump you up before a workout. Going out on a hike? You’re definitely going to want to pack a Thunderbird bar!

There are so many flavors to choose from, whether you have a major sweet tooth or prefer something saltier. We know we have our eye on Almond Apricot Vanilla, Chocolate Cherry Almond and Pecan Goji Pistachio right now, but we honestly might pick up some of the kids flavors for ourselves too. Who can resist Apple Pie or Chocolate Chip cookie when they’re actually good for you?

With Thunderbird in our pantry, purse or backpack, we’ll never have to worry about sacrificing a satisfying snack for the sake of sparing calories again. Guilt is simply not a factor here, and we know we’re stocking up. Which flavors are you going to grab first?

