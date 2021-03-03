Hours Left! Shop the Cella Jane Amazon Collection Before It’s Gone for Good

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ready to shop? If you need to do a few stretches first or make a cup of coffee, make sure to come back to Us quickly. Time is ticking, and we only have hours left to shop — or maybe even less time than that by the time you read this! The Drop by Amazon, which features limited collections by stylish bloggers/influencers, is currently offering some stunning pieces designed by Becky Hillyard of Cella Jane!

“I love easy pieces that can be effortlessly elevated and transitional,” Hillyard said. “I designed this collection with the intent for everything to be mixed and matched and dressed up or dressed down.” We can 100% see that reflected in the clothing, and clearly so did other shoppers, because some of these pieces sold out super fast. Everything is made to order, so there’s a certain limit on how many are available — plus, after 30 hours total, everything will be gone for good. We’re on single digit hours left, and that’s why we need to get moving. Check out some pieces from the exclusive collection below!

This Leopard Bodysuit

A drapey, animal-print bodysuit with a flattering faux-wrap design? Count Us all the way in!

Get The Drop Women’s Tan/Biscuit Animal Print Pleated-Front Bodysuit by @cellajaneblog for just $55 at Amazon! Only available until 6:00 p.m. ET on March 3, 2021. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Leopard Pants

Want to go for a full jumpsuit look? Grab the bodysuit above and pair it with these pants. You can always mix them with other pieces too!

Get The Drop Women’s Tan/Biscuit Animal Print Front-Belted Pants by @cellajaneblog for just $50 at Amazon! Only available until 6:00 p.m. ET on March 3, 2021. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Shirt Dress

This dress is a neutral that knows know to make a statement. We can envision it paired with anything from strappy heels, to sneakers, to platform boots!

Get The Drop Women’s Praline Gathered-Waist Mini Shirt Dress by @cellajaneblog for just $50 at Amazon! Only available until 6:00 p.m. ET on March 3, 2021. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Angelic Top

This Whisper White tank is seriously a dream! The bows on the shoulders are truly beautiful, but we love how they don’t distract from the overall simplicity of the piece!

Get The Drop Women’s Whisper White Shoulder-Tie V-Neck Tank Top by @cellajaneblog for just $45 at Amazon! Only available until 6:00 p.m. ET on March 3, 2021. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

Want to see the rest of the collection? You can check it out, along with Staples by The Drop, here while it’s still up! Looking for more? Shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more fab finds!

