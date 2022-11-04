Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Upgrading your skincare routine usually means picking up several products, but these days, it actually doesn’t have to be that hard! There are sets which do the dirty work for you — meaning less time figuring out which creams or serums will work well together.

In fact, we found such a set from CeraVe on Amazon, and are truly surprised to see an offering like this from the brand. While we’ve encountered some of their face washes in the past, this dynamic duo is completely different. Plus, it’s on sale for a great price right now!

Get the CeraVe Vitamin C Serum and Night Cream Skin Care Set (originally $51) on sale for $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

This set is meant for nighttime use, though you can absolutely employ either of the products in the daytime as well. The first step is applying the vitamin C serum onto clean and dry skin, followed by a moisturizer that will leave your complexion baby-soft. These two products are made to work in tandem, and each contributes to the power of the other. All things considered, we love that this duo makes it easier to have an impactful skincare routine.

The pure vitamin C serum is meant to help your skin appear brighter and give you a natural glow, while the moisturizer helps skin look supple — and can potentially help with anti-aging too. The formula includes peptides, which may leave your skin looking less tired, and additionally diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Of course, these results may take some time, but shoppers have seen major differences after just a few uses. Don’t give up hope — stay the course and your transformation may be within reach! Best of all, at this new discounted price, you’re only paying approximately $20 for each product. We can’t think of a better deal than that! Trusted names in skincare are few and far between, but CeraVe is at the top of the list for a reason.

