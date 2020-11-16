Spread the Love in This Adorable Distressed Heart-Print Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When you think of Valentine’s Day, hearts immediately come to mind. While this makes total sense, we happen to love hearts all year long — especially during the holiday season! Fun, festive cheer is what this time of year is all about, so why not reflect that mood with our fashion choices?

This adorable distressed heart-print sweater from Chang Yun made Us smile immediately when we came across it. Yes, the pattern is simply swoon-worthy — but the vintage feel took our obsession to the next level.

This knit sweater is super lightweight and thin, and an ideal layering piece. We suggest wearing a cami underneath when it’s brisk out, and throwing on a bomber jacket, scarf and beanie when it’s seriously frigid. In terms of design, it has a loose and long fit with subtle distressing along the hem and ends of the sleeves. But don’t let that deter you — it’s not too trendy, it has just the right touch of edge to balance out the romantic vibes.

This sweater is currently available in numerous color combinations. You can choose one of the options adorned with classic red hearts or go for something a little less traditional, like the white or black hearts. Each garment is made in the same style, so it all comes down to which shade will look best.

As we mentioned, this sweater is a dreamy pick for the holidays — and one reviewer even noted they wore it to Christmas Eve dinner last year. Apparently, it was a major hit — which we’re not surprised by in the slightest. Of course, a knit like this will come in handy for any themed occasion, but it also can also be worn whenever you want to add some pizzazz to your ensemble. There’s always a reason to spread the love!

