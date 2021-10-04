Don’t Miss These Fabulous Fall Finds From the Lulus Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Crisp air, crunchy leaves, cool temperatures — fall is finally here! So long, summer styles. Hello, sweater weather! Time to throw on those trench coats and bring out those boots. The only thing we love more than fall fashion is a sale — and luckily for Us, Lulus has an amazing selection of discounted deals right now. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks for fall, from trendy tops to beautiful bottoms. Read on to shop these steals before they sell out!

This V-Neck Cami Bodysuit

Shoppers say that this top-rated bodysuit is cute, comfy and flattering! And in three color options of black, white and tan, this tank really goes with everything. Style this strappy top with high-waisted jeans and sneakers during the day — or a mini skirt and over-the-knee boots for a fun night out!

Get the Talula Ribbed V-Neck Cami Bodysuit for just $20 (originally $34) with code DEALS20 at Lulus!

These Black and White Checked Trousers

Printed pants that will effortlessly transition into fall? Check. These black and white gingham trousers are unique and sophisticated. Take these patterned pants from the office to happy hour, and prepare to receive all the compliments.

Get the ‘Fit Check Black and White Gingham High Waisted Trouser Pants for just $45 (originally $58) at Lulus!

This Cozy Ivory Sweater

Embrace sweater weather with this soft oversized pullover. The neutral ivory shade will match any fall ‘fit — it’s a closet staple! We’re smitten with the darling detailing of the subtle mauve trim.

Get the Do What You Love Ivory Knit Long Sleeve Sweater for just $45 (originally $54) at Lulus!

This Floral Midi Skirt

Flow into fall with this breezy floral skirt. One shopper raved, “So light, fits excellent, elegant and good quality.” Team this ruffle-trimmed skirt with a bodysuit and heels for date night, or throw on a graphic tee and booties for an edgy alternative.

Get the Melodic Musings Black Floral Print Button-Front High-Low Skirt for just $39 (originally $48) at Lulus!

This Soft Rust Brown Sweater

Is your fall wardrobe feeling rusty? Give your autumn attire a glow-up with this rust brown sweater, featuring a cropped cut, cozy knit fabric and delicate detailing in the sleeves. According to shoppers, this pullover is “perfect for fall” — rock this seasonal shade at a pumpkin patch or apple orchard.

Get the Warm Tidings Rust Brown Cropped Sweater for just $45 (originally $58) at Lulus!

This Cutout Satin Maxi Dress

Elevate your next event in this stunning satin dress. The sultry silhouette is both flattering and functional, thanks to adjustable spaghetti straps, no-slip strips and a hidden back zipper. And the cutout waist is the cherry on top of this pretty peach number.

Get the Cocktail Hour Cutie Peach Satin Cutout Midi Dress for just $45 (originally $58) at Lulus!

This Ribbed Tie-Back Tank Top

Business in the front, party in the back. This flirty tank features a scoop neck, relaxed fit and open back with a tie. Composed of a stretchy ribbed knit fabric, the wine red top pairs well with high-waisted jeans for a classy yet casual look.

Get the You and Tie Wine Red Ribbed Tie-Back Tank Top for just $25 (originally $34) at Lulus!

