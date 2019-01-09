These Chic Cole Haan Sneakers Are on Sale & We Want Every Style

We are always game for a sneaker style that offers a sporty touch with some flair. A true essential for any fashionista who strives for comfort, we can never pass up new kicks, especially when they come directly from one of our favorite designer brands!

While we already have plenty of options to choose from, we always say there is no such thing as having too many sneakers. So naturally, once we spotted the Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Shoe, we felt that we hit the jackpot. Stylish, comfy and undeniably trendy, we are so excited to bring these bad boys home with Us!

Who’s ready to Shop With Us?

See It: Grab the Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Shoe at Nordstrom for 60 percent off the original price of $130, now $52 in dove metallic camo leather and black camo leather while it’s still in stock. Not quite feeling it? Check out other tennis shoe styles at Nordstrom today!

What instantly sold Us on this gorgeous creation was the classic tennis shoe construction! We live for timeless designs and these sneakers bridge the gap between classic style and up-to-date trends.

Designed with Cole Haan’s innovative Grand OS cushioning, these sneaks are perfect for providing instant comfort with every wear. Whether we’re running errands or just on the move, we can feel confident that our feet will remain nice and snug without the sore feeling. We also love that these runners are super lightweight!

There is a flexible rubber sole that works well to provide sturdy wear on almost all surfaces. A chic find that will surely look amazing no matter where our day takes Us, this style is well worth adding to our closet.

We can’t stop fawning over the dove metallic camo leather style! A great option that blends silver and white hues for an eye-catching design, this pair adds a touch of glam to a chic neutral! Whether we plan on keeping our look casual or dressing it up for a special occasion, these sneaks will have all eyes on Us.

Thinking of a casual outfit? No worries! We’re pulling out black skinny jeans, a V-neck tee, a longline denim jacket, and a shoulder bag! For days when we’re running errands, we can keep our look comfy and chic with jogger pants, a basic tee, a camo print jacket and a tote bag for simple styling. We can even step out in leggings, a tunic, a windbreaker jacket and a hobo bag. This offering will also look great with a classic mididress and a cute cardigan.

For those who love to incorporate dark hues into their everyday style, the black camo leather option will suit your needs. A nice play on color with black, silver, grey and white shades, these versatile runners will make a statement with every wear.

Not sure how to style this pair for the trendy look? We got you covered! Slip on boyfriend jeans, a fitted top, a moto leather jacket and a cross-body bag for a happy hour ensemble. We can also slip on biker leggings, a long sleeve bodysuit, a suede jacket and a shoulder bag for a concert look. With so many options for a winning look, you can bet that these sneaks will become our go-to pair!

Best of all? We can shop this design at a major steal! Normally retailing for $130, we can enjoy a 60 percent off markdown, leaving Us with a $52 price tag! Yes, you read that correctly! We can purchase designer kicks for less than $60! Pinch Us, this can’t be real.

Nordstrom shoppers can’t stop singing their praises! Many reviewers love that this offering is extremely comfy and fashionable, while others appreciate that they run true to size for the perfect fit. Shopper also dig that they are lightweight and can be worn all day, while others like that they look adorable with dresses and jeans! One shopper shared that these sneakers offer good support and outperformed their athletic shoes.

Many reviewers also love that this construction offers beautiful detailing and a structured look, while others like that the footbed is shock absorbing and has a nice heel cup. Shoppers also appreciate that this shoe keeps its shape and can withstand rainy weather. One reviewer noted that these are the most comfortable tennis shoes they have ever owned!

Sizes 5 to 11 are available in select styles. If you’re ready to shake up your sneaker collection, this essential is a great place to start!

