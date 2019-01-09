Calling all gym lovers! Tired of toting around an old carryall? We feel the pain! We know how hard it is to zero in on the perfect accessory to store our fitness essentials. While many designs can be either too big in size, leave Us with a heavy carry or simply fail to hold all of our valuables, finding the perfect balance in a gym bag can be just as hard as finding time to actually work out.

While we spotted a few styles that came pretty close to what we are looking for, once we spotted this compact duffel on sale at Nordstrom, we had to swoon! A fabulous design that not only meets our expectations but will make a stylish statement all on its own, the sale price on the Herschel Supply Co. Hayward Duffel Bag is just an added bonus.

See It: Grab the Herschel Supply Co. Hayward Duffel Bag at Nordstrom for 50 percent off the original price of $120, now $60 while it’s still in stock. Not really feeling it? Check out other duffel bag styles at Nordstrom today!

Functional and versatile in every way imaginable, this bag is everything we need! Designed with a durable 610D Cordura tech fabric, this accessory is made to last through any rough handling. There is a roomy interior that works to house all of our essentials including a water bottle, gym clothes, sneakers and more seamlessly. We also dig the interior wall and slip pockets that work well to keep small items like a pair of headphones and jewelry secure while we’re out and about.

Our favorite detail? The internal suspended pocket! A fabulous feature that provides Us with even more room for our valuables, we can keep our small items close for easy access!

There are also two extending top handles and side handles that provide an easy carry with every wear. Complete with a two-way zip closure for added security, this duffel covers all the bases. A style that blends classic design with minimalist flair, this number can easily substitute for a weekend travel bag or used as an additional bag to carry bigger loads.

We also appreciate how easy it is to clean this carryall. Simply wet a white cloth or paper towel and work from the edge of the stain into the center to wipe the dirt and debris off. Rub the cloth until the stain marks disappear, lay flat to dry and voila!

While most fashionistas like to play with color when it comes to their gym handbags, we like to keep it classic and simple. Our gym essentials tend to get dirty fast, so it’s important that we have a carryall that can go the distance and the black hue is the perfect pick. Even better, we can mix and match our ensembles with this number seamlessly. From printed leggings, basic jogger pants, trendy crop tops and more, the possibilities are truly endless.

We love to take advantage of a sweet deal and this offering is one of the newest additions to the Nordstrom sale section! Normally retailing for $120, we were excited to see a 50 percent off markdown, leaving Us with a $60 price tag! While most designer finds can cost a pretty penny, it always feels good to score a luxe find without having to leave a dent in our wallet.

A chic style that will certainly come in handy for our workout sessions and beyond, this bag is worth adding to our collection. It’s always great to have a design that not only keeps our valuables safe but works to provide a stylish accent to all of our looks.

There are so many ways we can wear this style and we plan on pulling out high-waist leggings, a cropped tank top, a hooded jacket and sneakers for our next workout session. We can even switch gears with a tennis skirt, a training tee, a slouchy windbreaker and a baseball cap for a playful look. In need of a cozy layer? Swap the slouchy windbreaker for a fleece pullover for instant comfort.

Since the new year is officially upon Us, we think now is a great time to start fresh with a new accessory. Now we just need to find that time to hit the gym!

See It: Grab the Herschel Supply Co. Hayward Duffel Bag at Nordstrom for 50 percent off the original price of $120, now $60 while it’s still in stock. Not really feeling it? Check out other duffel bag styles at Nordstrom today!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!