Shoppers Are Saying This Is Their ‘Dream Coat’ — Starting Under $50!

Ever think you could find the coat you’ve always dreamed of owning for under $50? We know we didn’t. We also knew we didn’t want to spend $1,000 on one we loved though, so we’ve always just sort of stuck to one we thought was nice enough. And it’s been fine! But is “fine” really the goal?

Of course not. But what can we really do about it? Even saving up feels sort of like a waste, and we don’t want to blow all of our money on one expensive coat only to find another one we think we might actually like more. That’s why the smarter thing to do is to sleuth it out — to find a coat we can afford in the first place. One that we wouldn’t trade for anything. It’s a tough task to take on…but that’s why we did it for you!

Get the chouyatou Women’s Big Notch Lapel Single-Breasted Mid-Long Wool-Blend Coat starting at just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

This elegant coat is all we’ve ever needed, and over 400 reviewers feel the same. They love everything from the timeless style to the super soft wool-blend shell. Some even admitted to being surprised by how seriously high quality this piece turned out to be when they received it in the mail. They determined it to be an excellent purchase at an unbeatable price, even calling it a dream coat!

One shopper noted how they used to see other people in similar styles and became filled with envy, but once they found this coat, they realized they could join the ranks of those fashionistas too!

This coat has a tailored fit with classic notched lapels and front-button closures on a single-breasted placket. It also features two super cute patch pockets at the waist. Follow the fabric down to find the hem, hitting below the knee. We love this longer silhouette, especially when it comes to keeping us protected against brisk breezes!

This coat is currently available in six colors: Army Green, Black, Camel, Khaki, Navy Blue and Wine Red. Honestly, we could get all six and still be spending less than it costs to buy just one coat from other brands. And hey, we’re not stopping you! We definitely think you should try at least one though. You’re about to love winter fashion!

