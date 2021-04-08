Feel Like a Whole New You in This Affordable Monokini

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here’s the thing with swimsuits: Bikinis can leave you feeling way too exposed, but when you switch over to a one-piece, you might feel like you’re losing the cute, carefree fashion element of swimwear. It’s so hard to find that middle ground. We just want to feel chic and comfortable next time we’re soaking up the sun and salt water — or lake water, or pool water!

That’s why we’re all about monokinis lately. They are, quite literally, a mix of both bikini and one-piece bathing suit styles. They are that middle ground, and they majorly shine. They come in many different forms, but this one we recently found might just be our favorite one yet!

Get the COCOSHIP Retro One-Piece Backless Swimsuit starting at just $22 at Amazon!

This monokini’s neckline plunges down, down, down, all the way to the natural waist, leaving your sides and back totally open. The fabric ties over at the back of your neck, halter style. With this type of design, you’re still getting that extra coverage and comfort with the top and bottom portion connected, but you still get to show a lot of skin, bikini style!

The top portion of this monokini features soft, removable cups — while the bottom portion has a flattering, high-rise construction. It also has full coverage for the booty!

One of the best parts of this monokini is the huge range of color and pattern options. You have nearly 25 to choose from! Some variations have a criss-cross strap design as opposed to the halter ties, so just make sure you check each photo before adding to your cart. The Black Tangerine version has currently captured our heart, but there are also such cute stripes, florals, leaves and even a leopard version — all of which are really testing our ability to just add one to our cart!

If you’ve struggled to find a swimsuit that really had you feeling like your best self in the past, this monokini might really be key to feeling like a whole new you. Your best self could be even better than you’ve ever imagined. You’ll understand when you try this fan-favorite on for the first time!

