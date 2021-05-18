Uncomfortable Wearing Bikinis? This 2-Piece Might Change Your Mind

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can we be real for a second? We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to be “beach-body ready” ahead of the summer season. If you’re not feeling totally body-confident as the temps start soaring, rocking a two-piece bathing suit might be out of the question.

But we want to change that mindset once and for all. It’s time to turn your bikini apprehension into excitement by introducing you to a two-piece swimsuit that might become your new favorite! This set from COCOSHIP has amazing tummy control, plus a lovely retro design that will make you feel more fabulous than you’ve ever felt in a two-piece bikini before.

Get the COCOSHIP Women’s Retro Boho Flounce Falbala High Waist Bikini Set for prices starting at just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2021, but are subject to change.

Each bikini comes with a pair of high-waisted bottoms and a flouncy ruffled top, which you can score in one of two styles. The first option has more of a tankini vibe — it’s a longer top with a strappy back design that laces up. The second one is more of a bandeau, which ties into a single knot in the back — and you can don it with or without the halter straps that tie at the neck!

The ruching on the bottoms is what gives you that smooth, cinched-in look that can instantly boost your confidence in a two-piece. Depending on which style of top you go for, you can control how much skin to show. Shoppers note that these bikinis provide ample coverage without verging on frumpy territory, which many proud owners appreciate. In fact, numerous reviewers say they’ve “struggled” to find a two-piece that makes them feel flawless, and this pick finally did the trick. If you’re ready to hit the shores in style, give this two-piece a shot!

