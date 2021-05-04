Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re always about brighter colors for spring, but this year, we’re taking it more seriously. We don’t just want green — we want lime green. We don’t just want blue — we want aqua blue and neon blue. We want our pinks to be hot, our oranges and yellows to be luminous and our purples to be electric!

Wardrobe-wise, we have things handled, but to really nail this trend, you need to think about accessories too. Swap out your everyday black or brown bag for something more colorful! So many celebrities have been wearing colorful bags lately, from Hailey Bieber, to Sarah Jessica Parker, to Sophie Turner — just to name a few. Want to get in on this? We have some amazing picks on Amazon for you. They’re all under $40 and they’re all on Prime, so let’s get to it!

This Chain Crossbody

This bag comes in so many awesome colors, but the neon yellow definitely caught our attention first. We love the asymmetrical angles of this crossbody and how it can be converted into a clutch!

Get the FashionPuzzle Envelope Wristlet Clutch Crossbody Bag with Chain Strap (originally $20) for just $18 at Amazon!

This Bestselling Tote

The Rose shade of this faux-leather tote is exactly the type of hot pink we’re talking about! Even Barbie might not be able to handle this one — but we definitely can!

Get the Nodykka Faux-Leather Tassel Tote Bag (originally $30) for just $14 at Amazon!

This Envelope Clutch

Keep things light and bright with this sleek clutch crossbody. Every color is under $10, but this gorgeous, tropical blue is only $7 right now!

Get the Amaze Envelope Clutch Crossboy Bag starting at just $7 at Amazon!

This Spacious Satchel

We could easily see the green version of this bag being carried over a celebrity’s shoulder or on the crook of their arm. We love the golden hardware accents, and we’re obsessed with the amount of storage inside!

Get the Pahajim Satchel Purse for just $27 at Amazon!

This Mini Bag

A sunset orange and a croc-inspired pattern? On a mini purse? This bag is crushing all of the current trends!

Get the Langx Cute Mini Crossbody Bag for just $20 at Amazon!

This Holographic Handbag

This bag is a real show-stopper. It has a cool geometric pattern, and its material is holographic and reflective — so you get a cool mix of purple, blue and even some golden yellow depending on the lighting!

Get the LOVEVOOK Holographic Reflective Bag for just $28 at Amazon!

This Cell Phone Crossbody

This red-hot crossbody is the perfect size for your phone, plus your cards and cash. It has an RFID-blocking design too to keep your information safe!

Get the PUFER Cell Phone Wallet Purse for just $19 at Amazon!

