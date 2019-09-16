



Though we definitely don’t want the warm summer months to end, it’s inevitable that the seasons will change and that we’re going to have to deal with cold weather soon. But just because we need to bundle up in the fall and winter months doesn’t mean we need to sacrifice our style to keep ourselves warm.

We want our fall and winter attire to be cozy and cute at the same time. We want to stay warm of course, but we always want our warm weather gear to look great too! This jacket from Columbia is the perfect way to brave the cold without looking too bundled up and bulky. Plus, it’s on sale right now for an incredible price!

See it: Grab the Columbia Benton Springs Fleece Jacket (originally $60) on sale for just $35 from Macy’s!

The Benton Springs Fleece Jacket from Columbia is the perfect way to keep yourself warm and looking cute in the fall and winter. We know that not all clothing that keeps us warm can be cute, but this fleece definitely proves that it’s the exception. You can order it right now from Macy’s for just $35, which is over 40% off its original sticker price! If you want to take advantage of this amazing discount you have to act fast — this sale will only run through September 22, 2019. If you love this jacket, we suggest getting it during this sale while you still can!

This fleece jacket is the absolute best way to keep yourself warm while still looking cute and not too bulky. The worst part about the colder months is looking too bulky when we want to keep warm, but that won’t be an issue with this jacket. It’s a lightweight jacket that has the ability to keep you nice and warm without piling on the layers.

This jacket is meant to fit snugly against the body and it cuts off right at the hips for a fitted look and silhouette. It features a standard stand-up collar that can give your neck a little extra warmth, a zip-front closure as well as two zipper pockets on the sides of the jacket. The design makes for a great, easy-to-wear jacket for the colder months, whether you’re going out for a hike or just stepping out to take care of some errands.

Thousands of shoppers are obsessed with this jacket, and it has nearly 2,000 five-star reviews! One reviewer said that they “wear this at least three times a week” and that it keeps them “nice and warm, always cozy.” They also say that they wear it by itself or sometimes layer it under a heavier jacket when it’s especially cold outside.

Another shopper says that the jacket “is light enough to wear indoors like a winter sweater and heavy enough to wear outdoors as a jacket on spring or fall days.” They also say that the pockets “are roomy enough to hold not just a cell phone or car keys, but even a 16-ounce water bottle,” which we absolutely love!

This fleece jacket comes in five different colors and you can choose whichever color fits your personal style. If you want to go the basic route, go for the black or the navy blue colors, but if you want to choose a color that’s bolder, consider buying this jacket in purple or white!

