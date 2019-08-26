Reviewers Say These Are the Comfiest Levi’s 711 Jeans





There’s nothing better than finding the right pair of jeans. Everyone has a perfect pair that fits them like a glove and makes them feel like their most confident self. Finding that right pair can sometimes be challenging — the process is daunting at times and we feel like we’ll never be able to find them.

When it comes to finding a pair of jeans, it’s usually something we want to do in real life. But since we do pretty much everything online, we want to be able to shop for jeans online too and we found a pair of jeans that will surely flatter everyone.

See it: Get the Levi’s Women’s 711 Skinny-Ankle Jeans starting at just $17 on Amazon!

These Levi’s Women’s 711 Skinny-Ankle Jeans are an amazing pair if you’re looking for your new favorite jeans. They’re a classic pair that everyone needs in their closet. These jeans are cut in a body-hugging skinny style that can flatter absolutely everyone!

You can pick up these jeans off of Amazon right now for as low as $17, which is such an amazing deal. Levi’s is a brand known for its high-quality denim that lasts, so the fact that you can buy them for this price point is unreal! They also are available in 25 different colors, including two fun prints if you’re feeling like choosing a more unique pair. There’s a perfect pair for absolutely everyone!

The jeans are mostly cotton with 3% elastane to give them a bit of stretch. They’re just stretchy enough to hug your every curve without going overboard, and they’ll definitely last you for a while. They’re cut mid-rise and hit right around the belly button region, feature a zip fly and are slim through the hip and thigh area. They hit right at the ankle for a snug, sleek look and a universally comfortable fit.

Skinny jeans like these fit literally every style and are always a good starting point when creating an outfit. They can be dressed up or down and work for almost any occasion, be it at work or going out with friends on a weekend night.

Shoppers are absolutely loving these jeans. They have nearly 750 reviews on Amazon that have earned them a 4.5-star rating. One reviewer said that for someone that hasn’t bought herself jeans in over three years due to mainly the sheer stress and hatred of the process of shopping for them, they “hit the jackpot on these!” They love how these jeans “perfectly fit my waist” and are “extremely happy with my purchase and would absolutely recommend!”

Another shopper said that they were “unexpectedly impressed” with these jeans and that they “fit just like designer jeans” but don’t come with the high designer price tag. They added that the jeans have the “perfect amount of thickness and stretch,” which is definitely something we look for in our jeans here at Shop With Us.

Building outfits is easy with these jeans. If you want to dress them up, try pairing them with a black bodysuit and some heels for a classic going out look, or wear them with sneakers and a band t-shirt for a more low-key outfit. With all of the different combinations available there isn’t a bad way to style these jeans.

