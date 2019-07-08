



We’re always daydreaming about slipping into a comfortable pair of sandals. Everyone knows that sandals are the only shoe in our closet (or even on the market) that require little to no work and will have Us ready to go in seconds.

With hundreds (maybe even thousands!) on the market, it’s still impossible to find a sandal that is equal parts comfortable, chic and most importantly, classic. It needs to dress our look up just as easily as it can dress it down. This simple sandal manages to do all that and more, which is why so many reviewers agree that they have all finally found “the one.”

See it: Grab a pair of the Naot Alana Sandals for $120, available at Zappos!

The Naot Alana Sandal is one of the chicest shoes we’ve ever seen but it also happens to be one of the simplest, too. These sandals have a black synthetic stretch upper which is simple, sleek and oh-so-stylish. It can easily pair with any T-shirt and jeans for a weekend look that’s dressed down but cool. It can just as easily be dressed up with any date night look, too! We’re talking slip dresses, floral frocks or even maxi dresses. You name it, this pair will be worn with it!

The suede-covered cork insole comes available in an off-brown shade. It adds just a little extra something to elevate a basic black shoe. It balances classic and chicness to perfection.

What’s even better than a beautiful exterior? A fabulous interior and that’s just what shoppers are getting here with this silhouette designed for comfort.

We’re loving how this sandal is comfort-driven! The latex footbed ensures support and comfort, even during extended wear. The soft leather lining ensures an abrasion-free environment when looking for all-day wear. That means we can say bye-bye to blisters for good. Plus, the flexible and lightweight synthetic outsole will provide all wearers with non-skid traction. So, whether we’re heading off to our morning commutes or exploring on vacation, these are the sandals to wear!

If anyone out there is having trouble believing us, go ahead and consult the reviewers. One reviewer called it the “best vacation shoe” ever and loved how it offered up support and comfortable in such a stylish way during their travels to multiple countries.

The fit is also a top feature amongst reviewers. One reviewer said these sandals were great for their more narrow feet while another reviewer said the same about their wider feet, too!

With so much endless versatility it’s hard not to recommend slipping into these simple yet chic sandals.

