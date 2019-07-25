We’re Never Taking Off Our Favorite Comfy Sweater in the Nordstrom Sale





Sometimes, at the end of a long day, all we want to do when we get home is wrap ourselves in a cozy blanket and relax. We might look a little crazy if we tried to do that in the middle of a workday, at the grocery store or while out to eat, but wouldn’t it be nice to have that sense of comfort available to us all day long?

We can! It doesn’t come in blanket form though; it comes in sweater form. More specifically, it comes in the form of the Caslon Hooded Cardigan. This long sweater may do more to keep us calm and cozy during the day than essential oils or meditation apps ever could. Sounds dreamy, right? Even dreamier is the sale price, because this cardigan is a part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

See it: Get the Caslon Hooded Cardigan (originally $79) for just $53 at Nordstrom!

This cardigan is super popular with shoppers, who have named it the perfect cozy sweater. It’s lightweight but still warm, and even though it offers the same comfort as a fuzzy blanket, it’s structured and frames the body, making it a super flattering choice. Shoppers love to grab it as soon as a chill hits the air, knowing that its versatility means they can make it work with practically any outfit or accessory. It can even make an ultra-casual outfit look put-together! Of course, people are also loving all of the compliments that come pouring in as soon as they put it on!

This sweater is constructed of a wool-blend fabric, making it super soft, if not the softest. This fabric drapes beautifully, maintaining its shape but not clinging to our skin. It’s roomy, but not oversized. It has long sleeves and a low hem that hits mid-thigh, making it a great choice for pairing with miniskirts and dresses!

Along with everyday wear, this sweater is also going to be the first thing we grab when we’re traveling. Planes can get super chilly, and the seats are almost always uncomfortable. We can overspend on a super-thin, packaged-up blanket, or we wear this sweater and experience true luxury in the sky even without first-class seats!

See it: Get the Caslon Hooded Cardigan (originally $79) for just $53 at Nordstrom!

This sweater is currently available in four rich colors: Heather Grey, Heather Oatmeal, Red Cordovan and Black. Just as we buy different shades of the same pair of jeans, we plan to buy multiple shades of this sweater so we can wear it as often as possible without having to worry about extra laundry trips. This means more outfit possibilities, too! We can wear the same T-shirt and jeans combination, for example, for multiple days in a row, but if we switch up our sweater color, we’ll have a totally different look every time!

As we mentioned, jeans are fabulous for pairing with this sweater, but don’t be afraid to dress it up too. Wear it with high-waisted trousers to truly elongate your shape, with a blouse tucked in. Because this sweater is solid, we can play with plenty of prints, from florals, to animal prints to stripes and polka dots!

This sweater is flying off the digital shelves, but there’s still time to secure one for ourselves so we’re ready to shine when the first day of fall finally arrives. Just don’t wait too long!

See it: Get the Caslon Hooded Cardigan (originally $79) for just $53 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Caslon here and other sweaters here! Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!