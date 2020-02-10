Shoppers Are Returning Their Spanx for These Faux-Leather Leggings

The term “shapewear” has become pretty synonymous with “Spanx” over the years. Skims is making its way into the definition too these days, and we’re loving it! But shapewear is about more than just hidden shorts and waist trainers. What about when we want to ditch the layers but still look sculpted and chic?

That’s where control leggings come in. They act as both the inner shaping layer and the stylish outer layer, all at once. Our favorite kind? Faux leather, of course. Sure, Spanx creates faux-leather leggings, but are shoppers fans of them? Not necessarily. In fact, many are switching to this version by Commando instead, and they’re never turning back!

Get the Commando Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings starting at just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

These faux-leather leggings are bound to surprise you, because you’ve probably never seen a pair this convincing before. Shoppers say cheaper wannabes just don’t compare, and so many are reporting that they returned their Spanx for a Commando pair instead. They say while the Spanx pairs have distracting seams and splotchy finishes, these Commando leggings look just like real leather pants!

Shoppers think that these lined Commando leggings are a staple piece that everyone should own. They say they fit like a glove and are of such high quality. They’re even quiet when they walk — none of that annoying, embarrassing squeaking sound that similar pairs have! Review after review, shoppers continue to assure everyone that these leggings are definitely worth the price. They even say the white pair is super flattering!

These USA-made leggings have a pull-on closure and a high-rise silhouette. The internal waistband technology is chock-full of smoothing properties, meaning you won’t need to worry about finding a top long enough to cover it. Keep calm and stay confident! They’re also made of a durable four-way stretch material. It’s stretchy, but it doesn’t stretch out. It’s made to retain its original shape even after all-day wears and machine washes!

These faux-leather leggings are currently available in 10 colors. We definitely recommend grabbing Black, a classic, but have some fun with it. Rose Gold and Gunmetal have a metallic sheen we love, while Oxblood and Pine are going to change your everyday wardrobe for the best. Make sure to check them all out and get ready to feel — and see — the Commando difference!

