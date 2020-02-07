A Scrunchie on Your Shoe? Kate Spade Made It Happen, and We’re Obsessed

The return of scrunchies was a big moment for Us. ‘90s fashion always has us feeling nostalgic, but scrunchies just have an inexplicable magic about them. They’re so cute, whether on our wrist or in a ponytail, and we love when they’re taken to the next level with silky satin or luxe velvet!

We kind of thought the scrunchie magic ended there, confined to a small box of versatility. But guess what — Kate Spade proved us wrong, and we’ve never been so excited! We also couldn’t believe we’d never thought of this idea before, now seeing how utterly perfect it is. We’re talking a scrunchie on a shoe. An elegant, gorgeous designer shoe that also happen to be on sale!

Get the Kate Spade New York Vikki Dress Shoes (originally $198) for just $178 at Macy’s! Sale ends February 24, 2020.

We don’t think we’ve ever clicked something so fast as we did when we spotted this shoe on Macy’s website. We were obsessed from the get-go. A heel with a velvet, scrunchie-inspired strap at the instep? Genius! Not only is it adorable, but it’s done in such a sophisticated way. It’s also obviously much more comfortable than a regular shoe strap!

This Kate Spade Vikki heel has a supple suede upper with a pointed toe, as well as a smooth, leather-lined footbed. This footbed is padded too, taking that luxury up to the next level. We finish things off with a semi-wrapped skinny heel at the back, standing at 3.5 inches tall and perfected with a no-slip tip.

Everyone is going to go crazy when they spot you sporting these slip-on beauties. Their unique design is eye-catching and bound to attract plenty of envious stares, regardless of which color you choose. Right now there are still sizes available in both pink, a beautiful blush that will go with everything, and black, a classy, timeless essential!

These shoes are actually incredibly versatile, made to be worn “with all your minis and midis.” It’s also recommended that you “use them to dress up a tee and jeans.” Go ahead — pair them with anything in your closet and watch as they work their magic to create a flawless ensemble. They’d look so chic with a satin skirt, and we’re even picturing them with a mini overall dress layered over a turtleneck!

We’re not going to let the chance to save $20 on these beautiful heels pass us by, and you shouldn’t either. We only have a couple of weeks to grab them, and that’s only assuming our size doesn’t sell out first. We don’t think we’re willing to take that risk, so excuse Us — it’s shopping time!

