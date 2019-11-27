



When one thinks of a classic pair of sneakers, Converse Chuck Taylors often come to mind. They’ve been around for decades and the design is unmistakable. They’ve become an iconic shoe that’s stood the test of time — and they will always be trendy!

The most popular Chuck Taylors are probably their high-top sneakers. Although these are an iconic option and they look fantastic, there is one major issue that we come across with that style — they take too long to put on in the morning! If you love the look of Converse sneakers but don’t love the hassle of high-tops, then this pair is the solution to your troubles!

Get the Converse Women’s Chuck Taylor All Star Shoreline Low Top Sneaker for prices starting at just $41, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2019, but are subject to change.

We’re over-the-moon about these Shoreline Low Tops from Converse. They go a little further than their original low-top counterparts and make it even easier for you to throw this pair on and get out the door in no time! They’re made in a slip-on style that’s designed for ease, with an elastic band at the back of the heel to ensure that your foot stays put in this sneaker.

This pair of Converse even eliminates the extra step of tying laces! Each end is tied in a secure knot at the top of the last metal eyelet at the top of the sneaker — and the laces are fixed so you won’t have to worry about them coming out of place.

Seriously, how good are these amazing Converse? Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers agree that they are perfect for anyone that has an on-the-go lifestyle. Reviewers are “obsessed” with these shoes and say that these are their “favorite style” of Converse. They say that they “can wear this shoe every single day all day” with ease — and that simply put, “they are perfect!”

We didn’t think that any other pair of Chucks could rival the classic and forever-fashionable high tops, but clearly these Shoreline Low Tops seem to have taken the cake!

