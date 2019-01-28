Heating pads are there for us when we’re at our worst. They’re true ride-or-die friends that just radiate warmth. Literally. They make us feel better when we’re in pain or think we’re about to freeze, and they make great cuddle buddies. All we have to do it plug them in and press a button and we’re good to go!

The Sunbeam Microplush XpressHeat Heating Pad has all of the uses of a regular heating pad, but is so much more luxurious. Its microplush cover is the first noticeable difference, providing cozy comfort even when the pad isn’t plugged in. When it is plugged in, the fabric is just one of many features that have Us loving this find. It’s no wonder almost 10,000 shoppers on Amazon agree!

See it: Check out the Sunbeam Microplush XpressHeat Heating Pad starting at just $23 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2019, but are subject to change.

The XpressHeat technology can heat up the pad in just a short 30 seconds, meaning we don’t have to wait long for relief. It claims that the heat helps to increase our blood flow to sore areas, which promotes muscle relaxation and faster healing. Don’t fret about overheating or even under-heating an area, because our experience is totally customizable!

The digital LED controller lets us choose between six personalized heat settings so we can control the amount of heat we want on each part of our body. We can veer toward the warm side if we want to keep it on for a longer period of time, or we can heat it up more and more for problem areas and pains. But sometimes, we need to go even deeper, and we can.

The XpressHeat Heating Pad also has a moist heat option, which claims to provide “deep therapeutic relief.” It comes with a sponge, so we don’t need to add anything extra besides a little water. This option may soothe away pain even faster than the dry heat option! We don’t always have time for a deep tissue massage, but we definitely have time to multitask while lying down in bed or while sitting in our office chairs. All we have to do is relax!

Another setting we love about this heating pad is its auto-shut-off option. This is perfect for when we want to use our heating pad to fall asleep, or if we don’t want to overdo a heat session in the day. It can also keep us from quitting our heat session too early, not that we’d ever want to.

Heating pads have so many uses and we can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t benefit from owning one. With this Sunbeam heating pad, users with sore muscles and joints may experience relief that could change their daily lives. Stiff shoulders and tense backs may also find themselves relaxing when introduced to this heating pad. Chronic pain, as well, may have met its match.

Of course, heating pads are also a go-to for cramps. All we need is a chocolate bar and a rom-com to watch and we’ll be all set! No need to worry about having to get up to hand-wash the cover after a handful of uses either, because the microplush cover is machine-washable!

Apart from pain relief, heating pads can also be used for, well, heating up! One shopper said they like to use their XpressHeat Heating Pad to warm up their freezing feet, but we can use it anywhere we want! It comes in different sizes for targeting different areas.

There is also a hands-free version with fastening straps for easy wrapping around our legs or arms! It features the same six heat settings and a two-hour auto-shut-off. It also has the moist heat option, though instead of a sponge, all we have to do is spray the pad itself with a little water. Simple!

Shoppers are pointing out all of the results they’ve seen since getting their own XpressHeat Heating Pad. One said it was the best heating pad they’d ever owned, even after 20 years of using them. Another pointed out how it not only helped them, but their kitten was also a huge fan of the soft cover and warmth! If our kitten is happy, we’re happy.

Another shopper who purchased two heating pads for themselves said how they’d provided “years of comfort,” while another pointed out how the long cord provided “more than enough length” for comfortable use on a bed or couch without having to be directly next to the outlet.

We can’t wait to get our heating pads so we can chill out by warming up! Is it hot in here, or is it just Us? Kidding—it’s just our heating pad!

