Stock Your Freezer With Clean and Healthy Meals From Daily Harvest

Now that many of Us are working from home indefinitely, we may not feel the push to get up as early as we did when commuting to the office. We can just roll out of bed five or ten minutes before hopping online and starting our day. The issue with that? Well, it doesn’t leave enough time to prepare a decent breakfast or lunch — and we end up aimlessly snacking instead!

An easy solution for making quick, delicious and healthy meals is to turn to Daily Harvest. They deliver pre-prepped, frozen meals that you can have ready in a matter of minutes! This isn’t your average frozen food — we’re talking incredibly flavorful plant-based dishes that can help keep your day flowing smoothly. Most importantly, they will cause minimal interruption to your usual schedule. There’s nothing worse than not having anything to eat for lunch once noon rolls around, so it’s ideal to have these meals waiting for you in the freezer. As an added bonus, they are rolling out 100% compostable and recyclable packaging — which goes a long way towards helping the environment. Check out Daily Harvest’s offerings below and get your subscription started!

Coffee Shop Quality Lattes

Each of these pre-prepared latte kits have 3 individual pods. They have coffee, matcha and ginger lattes available — just add your milk of choice and enjoy!

Start your Daily Harvest meal subscription service plan today, starting at just $7.99 per item! Plus, use code: USWEEKLY25 for $25 off your first box!

Filling, Healthy Oatmeal Bowls

A nutritious breakfast is the best way to start your day and get the energy you need — and oatmeal is one of our essential meals for that!

Start your Daily Harvest meal subscription service plan today, starting at just $5.99 per item! Plus, use code: USWEEKLY25 for $25 off your first box!

Pre-Prepped Fulfilling Smoothies

These smoothies are balanced so well with their different blends of fruits, veggies and herbs. Oh, and tasty too!

Start your Daily Harvest meal subscription service plan today, starting at just $7 per item! Plus, use code: USWEEKLY25 for $25 off your first box!

Rich and Flavorful Soups

Soups make excellent comfort food — especially with this slightly chilly weather lingering. But rather than simmering for an hour or more, these options are good to go in minutes.

Start your Daily Harvest meal subscription service plan today, starting at just $7.99 per item! Plus, use code: USWEEKLY25 for $25 off your first box!

Incredible Grain Bowls

If you’re in the market for a hearty lunch, consider these yummy grain bowls. The offerings are endless — from Pesto Cauliflower Rice to Brussels Sprouts Pad Thai!

Start your Daily Harvest meal subscription service plan today, starting at just $8.99 per item! Plus, use code: USWEEKLY25 for $25 off your first box!

Seriously Satisfying Snacks

You honestly won’t believe how incredible the vegan “cookie dough” bites taste. They’re the dream snack to have when your sweet tooth needs attention!

Start your Daily Harvest meal subscription service plan today, starting at just $7.99 per item! Plus, use code: USWEEKLY25 for $25 off your first box!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!