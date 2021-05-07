This Lightweight Hoodie Is Perfect for Chilly Spring Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

At the first hint of summery weather, we tend to get a bit overexcited. We say sayonara to winter and pull all of our denim shorts and tank tops out of storage. Of course, the issue is that spring and summer are not synonymous. Some spring days can still be pretty chilly, and having some warmer layers ready to go definitely doesn’t hurt.

You can put your puffer coats and snow boots away at this point, but a lightweight hoodie is a spring essential for Us. It will totally come in handy on summer nights too, or maybe when taking a walk near a breezy beach. It’s also great for when you’ve just gone swimming and need to warm up a little outside of the water. You get the point — and now you can grab our pick!

Get the Daily Ritual Ultra-Soft Milano Stitch Drawstring Hoodie Sweater starting at just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

Daily Ritual is an Amazon fashion brand that creates high-quality pieces at affordable prices, and shoppers have really fallen for this casual hoodie. It’s milano stitch style, so it’s drapey and super soft — and while it’s lightweight, it’s substantial enough to offer some warmth when you start to feel a little shiver coming on.

This sweatshirt has a bit of an oversized fit and keeps things cool and nonchalant with an easy V-neckline and drawstring hood. It has a kangaroo pocket in front to keep your hands warm, and it adds on style points with a high-low hem, a triangular notch at each side. The hemline is also ribbed, as are the cuffs of the long sleeves.

We love the charcoal and white stripe version of this hoodie, but there are actually 10 variations. Some sizes are sold out already, so if you find one you love still in stock, we recommend buying it ASAP. It’s not like you won’t find an occasion for wearing it. We’d even wear it just lounging around at home with a pair of soft shorts or leggings!

You can wear this hoodie by itself in the spring and summer, but don’t tuck it back into the closet when fall hits. Layer it under a faux-leather or denim jacket with the hood pulled out! You can also wear it with sweats, of course, to get into full comfy mode. One of our favorite modes, for sure!

