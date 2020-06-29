This Loose, Lightweight Tank Won’t Cling to Your Stomach on Summer Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: It can get really hot in the summertime — like, really hot. We’re currently on the verge of the most humid part of the season, and the heat is rising rapidly! Days like these can be hard to dress for. No one enjoys that uncomfortable feeling of sweat building up under their clothes!

We’re on the hunt for light-as-air tops that we can sport outside, and won’t weigh Us down in the process. According to Amazon shoppers, this tank top from Daily Ritual is ideal to wear on the hottest of days!

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Rayon Spandex Wide Rib Tank Top for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say this top-rated simple tank feels “silky soft,” and they love the wide arm holes, which allow for more breathability across the board. They note that while this top is definitely on the thinner side, it’s not see-through by any means. It also has a dash of elastane in the fabric, so there’s plenty of stretch that’s ultra-comfortable.

This tank is cut in a racerback style and is meant to fit loosely. You can certainly go up or down a size depending on how you want it to complement your figure, but it’s intended to fit true to size. There are so many different colors to choose from, and some of the shades are perfect for the summer! We particularly love the mint green, coral and light grey hues. Of course, you can pick this tank in darker, more neutral tones if you prefer — like black, navy blue and maroon.

This tank is as versatile as it gets — truly! You can pair it with nearly everything in your closet already. Quickly style it up with a skirt and sandals for the evening, or keep it casual with just a pair of denim shorts. With how much wear you’ll likely get from the tank this summer, you may want to consider picking it up in multiple colors.

