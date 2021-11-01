Dakota Johnson Once Used This Bronzer Duo on the ’50 Shades’ Set

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When playing a role, actors are able to truly transform themselves to fit the part. This is achieved through the help of their hair and makeup teams. Depending on the type of film and character they’re playing, the makeup can get incredibly intense. But other times, it can look more natural and inspire Us to to recreate the vibe on our own faces!

One starlet that we’re always in awe of is Dakota Johnson. The 32-year-old stunner has been in the business for years now, but she truly made her breakthrough when she starred in 50 Shades of Grey back in 2015 — and of course, the subsequent sequels in the trilogy. Her radiant beauty truly shines in these flicks, and we actually have the scoop on how she got her flawless glowy complexion on set!

Get the Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo with free shipping for $68 at Charlotte Tilbury, also available at Nordstrom!

Us spoke with makeup artist Evelyne Noraz back in 2018, who was tasked with getting Johnson camera-ready on the Fifty Shades Freed set. The overall goal for character Anastasia “Ana” Steele’s (Johnson) makeup was to appear grown-up yet youthful at the same time. Noraz opted to use the Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo to sculpt out Johnson’s cheeks and nail this aesthetic.

Because Johnson’s complexion is fair, we would speculate that the Light to Medium shade was used, but this duo is also available in Medium to Dark for darker skin tones. Each compact comes with two colors, one that’s used to sculpt — and a lighter hue to highlight.

Get the Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo with free shipping for $68 at Charlotte Tilbury, also available at Nordstrom!

The bronzer color is designed to give your skin a natural sun-kissed look while also contouring the cheeks for a defined silhouette. The highlighter shade has a golden base that illuminates the skin and gives you that glow-from-within look, which translates incredibly well when on camera. You can take a flat or fan brush to apply the darker shade right underneath the cheek bones and blend it out, followed by the highlighter right at the highest point of the cheeks.

Everything about this bronzer and highlight was designed to make you look and feel a movie star. Even the packaging makes this duo look Hollywood-worthy! If you want to get the same glow as Dakota Johnson from one of her most famous films, this compact may be the secret weapon.

See it: Get the Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo with free shipping for $68 at Charlotte Tilbury, also available at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more makeup and skincare products from Charlotte Tilbury and shop all of the beauty available at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!