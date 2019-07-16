



Leggings are our life, and when we find the right pair, we most definitely count them as pants. When we find the right pair and they’re over 50% off, they become basically the only pants we ever wear! Who could blame Us, especially after seeing this pair we just found with such a mind-blowing deal?

The Danskin Women’s Essentials Ankle Leggings start at under $15 during Amazon Prime Day — which ends tonight! These leggings are nearing 1,000 reviews and are major must-haves for anyone looking for activewear, loungewear, casual-wear and beyond! What we’re trying to say is, we’re wearing them with anything and everything, and we’re stocking up before this deal is gone!

See it: Get the Danskin Women’s Essentials Ankle Leggings (originally $28) starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2019, but are subject to change.

Shoppers wrote in reviews that they wish they could give these leggings 100 stars, but unfortunately, 5 is the maximum (at least for now). That proves just how much they love them though! They say not to waste our time with other brands when the perfect pair is right here in front of us. They love that the waistband doesn’t slide or roll down and that the fabric stays opaque even when they bend over, but still isn’t too thick. Everyone agrees that Danskin is a go-to brand for all activewear, these leggings outlasting all other brands they’ve tried!

These leggings are made from a super stretchy and soft cotton blend that’s both flexible and breathable. Their construction is super durable, too, made to last even through the deepest of squats and splits — and through super deep sleeps, too, with our legs sprawled out on the couch or our bed. We especially love this fabric because even after numerous washes, it doesn’t fade or pill, meaning we can keep wearing these leggings over and over again! And we certainly will.

These Danskin leggings have an elasticized, mid-rise waistband that sits right on top of the hips. At one side of the hip, we’ll find a small logo detail. Follow the leggings down to find a moisture-wicking gusset and a tapered hem that hits at the ankle!

These leggings are currently available in three colors: Black, Charcoal Heather and Midnight Navy. Every color is easy to pair with other apparel, whether we’re slipping on a strappy sports bra, a cozy tunic or a cropped tee!

Danskin has been producing feminine activewear with a laser focus on quality and comfort since 1882. The brand first began by creating dance-wear, but eventually expanded to all types of activewear, innovating with compression, moisture-wicking, anti-microbial and UV-protective performance fabrics and features!

Finding these incomparable leggings for such an affordable price is a miraculous event that only Prime Day can give, but just as it can give, it can take away! This sale ends when this shopping holiday comes to a close later tonight, so let’s stock up while we can grab these leggings for over 50% off!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

