Wrap Yourself Up in This Cozy Knit Cardigan All Winter Long

Ah, sweater weather — is there anything more synonymous with the fall season (besides pumpkin spice lattes, of course)? We’re well into autumn at this point, with Thanksgiving right around the corner — and the plunging temperatures of winter not far after. You know what that means: It’s time to shop for more sweaters!

There’s quite a bit to choose from on the market right now, but few are as fabulous as this option from Dearlove. It reminds Us of that trusty blanket which makes it impossible to leave the couch this time of year — you know what we’re talking about!

Dearlove Women’s Casual Dolman Sleeve Open Front Knit Cardigan

Get the Dearlove Women’s Casual Dolman Sleeve Open Front Knit Cardigan for $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater is made from a chunky knit material that features a variety of textures throughout. It’s designed in an open-front style, and it’s super oversized and casual. The wide collar has a standard cable knit seen in many sweaters, while the rest of the body has a more open knit. In contrast, the sleeves have ribbed cuffing — which creates a terrific trifecta of knits that work together perfectly.

Sure, this piece has a bit of a bohemian touch to it — but it’s certainly polished enough to wear with dresses and still cut an elegant figure. The batwing sleeves are large and loose, but they come together at the wrists to complete the look. We’re picturing ourselves wrapped up in this cardigan 24/7, whether out for a cozy dinner with girlfriends or curled up in front of old Schitt’s Creek episodes.

This sweater is currently up for grabs in a couple of hues, all of which shoppers adore. In fact, some are scoring multiple shades since it’s so appropriate for the cold climate. Even if you’re already stacked in the sweater department, we won’t judge if you want to add another to the collection. No true knit lover could resist a fabulous find like this!

