This Brightening Skin Serum Gently Exfoliates While You Get Your Beauty Rest

It’s a well-known fact that winter is a seriously trying time for the skin. Not only do cold weather and harsh conditions create dryness, we get less sunlight — which eliminates our natural glow. Plus, this year we’re all grappling with a new normal: Wearing masks on a regular basis has created skin concerns that we’ve never experienced before!

The last thing that we want is for our complexions to suffer during this trying time. That’s why we’ve been shopping around to find an easy solution that can help address most, if not all, of these issues. We need a pick that’s going to seamlessly fit into our current skincare routines — and this serum from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals may be just what we’re looking for! This product is packed with powerful ingredients that tackle multiple concerns with just one simple application.

See it: Get the Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum with free shipping for $42, available from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals!

The Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum is quickly gaining traction in the beauty world, and some shoppers are even saying that five stars “isn’t enough” to express their thoughts! By now, you’re likely wondering what this product actually does, so allow Us to fill you in. Its exfoliating properties may be the strong point here. The formula utilizes glycolic acid to gently exfoliate the skin, and it does it while you sleep! This is a nighttime serum that’s intended to be applied onto clean skin before bed. Skip the moisturizer to let the product fully absorb into your skin, and follow up with your preferred daytime hydrating cream once morning hits.

Over time, this exfoliation will help blur out skin imperfections, including redness, bumps and discoloration. This process also naturally helps promote collagen production, which will make your skin appear more youthful and supple. If you’ve dealt with acne in past, you’ll recognize that this serum also includes salicylic acid, which is an anti-inflammatory that can clear out excess build-up in your pores.

Last but not least, this serum is packed with vitamin C in the form of L-ascorbic acid. It’s one of the most potent topical forms of vitamin C, and is proven to brighten up the skin and make it glow. Dare we say we’ve come across a true all-in-one skincare product? We definitely think so! With all the buzz and praise surrounding this multi-tasking treatment, we think it’s time to give it a shot. We’re beyond ready to say goodbye to winter dullness for good!

