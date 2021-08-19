This ‘Beauty Sleep Serum’ Exfoliates While You Rest for Glowing Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is it possible for anyone to wake up looking absolutely gorgeous and glowing from the moment they get out of bed? We pretty much only see that in rom-coms! But what if there were a product that could work wonders on your skin overnight — allowing you to feel flawless the second your alarm clock starts ringing?

We may have just found a solution that could help your skin out in more ways than one! Shoppers say that they wake up in the morning feeling incredibly refreshed after using the Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals prior to hitting the hay. Want to know more? Keep reading to see what makes the serum so special!

Here’s the scoop — this serum is designed to gently exfoliate your skin while you’re getting in your zzz’s. It utilizes glycolic acid to assist with exfoliation, which may also help support collagen production in the skin. When you exfoliate to get rid of dead skin cells and other buildup, it promotes collagen growth at the same time — which can potentially make your skin look more radiant, plus soften fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of aging!

According to reviewers, this product packs a powerful punch. One shopper even called this serum “Botox in a bottle”! More beauty lovers claim that they saw major differences in their skin after just one week of using this serum, and others said that after trying one bottle, they decided to set up a regular subscription. Clearly, the wrinkle-reducing and anti-aging effects of this serum are impressing shoppers, and that’s just the beginning!

This serum also has L-ascorbic acid, which is a super potent form of vitamin C that may help to brighten up your complexion and even out your skin tone. Another key ingredient is salicylic acid, known as a common anti-inflammatory that may help with redness and keep blemishes at bay. It sounds like the benefits are endless!

With all of the different issues that this serum can potentially tackle, it seems like it’s worth a shot. Best of all, it’s reportedly suitable for all skin types — even sensitive skin! You can use it on your face and extend it all the way down your neck. Apply it every night before bed after cleansing your skin, and if you need the extra hydration, you can use your preferred moisturizer on top of the serum. You may wake up feeling like a movie star thanks to this magic little bottle!

