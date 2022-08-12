Give Your Face the Gold Treatment With These Affordable Eye Masks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who hasn’t woken up to baggy eyes — either following a long evening out or a stressful night of tossing and turning? We’ve all been through it, and eye masks have seriously been able to come to the rescue. These trusty treats have become increasingly popular — and with good reason.

Here’s the thing: The skin around the eyes is especially sensitive, so it requires special care — and that’s why targeted treatments have gained traction. The eyes are also the first place we notice fatigue, and while there are tons of eye masks to choose from, we especially adore the gold variety. They may sound expensive, but this set from DERMORA makes this treatment much more wallet-friendly!

Get the DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask for prices starting at $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

These masks help combat puffiness by tightening up the skin and making it appear less prominent, which can diminish the look of dark circles in the process. They may also help with anti-aging if you go for a mask that combats fine lines and wrinkles. These masks only take about 15 minutes to work their magic, and once that’s complete, you may be able to see a completely fresh complexion!

What we love most about these shopper-favorite masks is how affordable they are. Certain versions of this style can set you back a hefty chunk of change, but you can score this set for as little as $16 for a pack of 20. Of course, if you decide to stock up, you’ll snag an even better deal! These eye masks reportedly compare to higher-end brands, so if you’ve ever been interested in trying the trend, we can’t think of a better option than this set. It’s 24K magic!

