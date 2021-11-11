Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our very favorite beauty buys of the year is back, and this might be the hottest set yet. It’s the return of the Best of Dermstore, and it’s blowing Us away. Get ready to snag incredible skincare and haircare must-haves at an awesome value, whether you’re grabbing a gift for a friend or for yourself. We support it either way!

This is a 14-piece set “featuring the best Dermstore has to offer” at a mega-discounted price, along with a clear cosmetic bag for storing your faves. This year’s set is worth over $271, but it costs just $100. The catch? Only that you have to shop fast to claim yours before it sells out!

Get the Best of Dermstore The Essential Set ($271 value) for just $100 with free shipping!

Even better is that if you’re a rewards member, you can earn 500 points when you purchase this set. Reviewers are already calling it “the best essential kit ever” and “such a great opportunity to try the best products.” We know you want to know what’s inside, so let’s do a quick run-through so you can confidently add to cart. There are both full-size and smaller size products inside!

Start off by cleansing your skin with the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, and remember to exfoliate once or twice per week with the finger-size Dermstore Collection Facial Scrubbing Mitt or Kate Somerville’s Exfolikate. Then you can add on one or a few of the included serums and treatments. You have iconic choices, including Sunday Riley’s Good Genes, Beauty Stat’s Universal C Skin Refiner, SkinCeuticals’ Triple Lipid treatment, Eminence’s Strawberry Rhubarb Hyaluronic Serum and Murad’s Retinol Youth Renewal Serum!

Get the Best of Dermstore The Essential Set ($271 value) for just $100 with free shipping!

Don’t forget your eyes and lips! This kit includes TULA’S Skincare Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm, plus ILIA’s Lip Wrap for a perfect pout. Every beauty lover knows the last step of your morning routine should always be sunscreen, so this kit obviously includes one — the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (as beloved by Hailey Bieber)!

Lastly, you have two hair products from two more legendary brands. Use the R+Co Sun Catcher leave-in conditioner to restore damaged hair, and style with the Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner, an invisible dry hair spray. Just like that, you’re looking glowy, styled and like a beauty icon!

Again, we can’t stress enough how great of a deal and gift this is and how if you’re interested in buying it, you shouldn’t wait too long. You really do deserve the best of the best!

Get the Best of Dermstore The Essential Set ($271 value) for just $100 with free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop other gift sets and kits at Dermstore here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!