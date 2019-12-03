



The season of giving is upon Us! With the holidays right around the corner, the only thing better than giving gifts is, well, receiving them. After all, we’ve worked hard this year — it’s about time to treat ourselves.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be behind us, Dermstore continues to bring the deals! With so many items up to 25% off, it’s the perfect time to indulge in new skincare, beauty or hair products. Not sure where to start? Any (or all) of these five holiday sets will do the trick!

1. This All-in-One Hair Set

If someone you know is on the hunt for a new hair regimen, turn to this Dermstore exclusive four-piece set to get the job done! It’s the perfect solution for anyone who’s looking to give their hair extra attention in the new decade!

Grab the R+Co Dermstore Exclusive Volumizing Kit 4-piece Set (originally $84) now only $63, when using promo code: TUESDAY, at checkout!

2. This At-Home Facial

We all love going to the spa but hate the high prices associated with it, so this five-piece set is a dream. This at-home facial toning device will reduce the signs of aging, revitalize skin and do so for a one-time cost. Amazing, isn’t it?

Grab the NuFACE Trinity Facial Trainer Kit + Trinity ELE Attachment Set (originally $429) now only $343, when using promo code: TUESDAY, at checkout!

3. This Award-Winning Skin System

This three-piece set claims to hydrate, correct and reduce the signs of aging for our most youthful complexion yet — but it’s also an award-winner too! This is one we’ll absolutely be picking up for ourselves as well.

Grab the SkinMedica Award-Winning System (3-piece) Set (originally $520) now only $416, when using promo code: TUESDAY, at checkout!

4. This Celeb-Approved Blow-Dryer

Harry Josh is the hairstylist to the stars! From Julianne Moore to Gisele Bundchen, he’s the go-to man that Hollywood A-listers love. So, when we saw his signature blow-dryer was not only on sale but featured in a set? Well, we were ecstatic — to say the least!

See it: Grab the Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 3000 (3-Piece) Set (originally $249) now only $174, when using promo code: TUESDAY, at checkout!

5. This Hair Growth Set

This this at-home hair regrowth system is ideal for anyone looking to bring follicles back. These FDA-approved products have left so many reviewers in awe, with shoppers astounded that they actually work!

Grab the Keranique Hair Regrowth Treatment for Women – 2% Minoxidil Topical Solution (2-piece) Set (originally $49) now only $37, when using promo code: TUESDAY, at checkout!

Not your style? Check out additional holiday sets up to 25% off during the Cyber Tuesday sale, also available at Dermstore here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!