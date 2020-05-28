Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that many businesses aren’t doing well these days, and plenty of small- to medium-sized fashion designers are taking a hit. With canceled orders and unrelenting rent costs, companies are left unable to pay their behind-the-scenes staff: the seamstresses, pattern makers, embroiderers, contracted talent and more. That’s why Amazon Fashion has partnered with Vogue and the CFDA to launch a digital storefront highlighting A Common Thread — a fashion fund created to help those affected by COVID-19.

This storefront is called Common Threads, and its goal is to raise both awareness and funds. Amazon even got the ball rolling by donating $500,000! There are so many amazing designer picks to start with, and this is just the beginning. Make sure to explore all of the fun spring and summery picks on your own, but while you’re with Us, we wanted to concentrate on something else: loungewear! See our faves below:

Morgan Lane ‘Noelle’ Bra Top

This stretchy, silky bra top has a sophisticated lace trim and the prettiest button detail over on the back. Every color is just gorgeous, and we definitely love the idea of this piece peeking out from underneath a blazer off-the-shoulder sweater!

Get the Morgan Lane ‘Noelle’ Bra Top starting at $178 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Morgan Lane ‘Rosie’ Short

Morgan Lane is truly the expert in all things loungewear, as further evidenced by these scallop-edge shorts, made of 100% silk charmeuse to match the bra top above. How cute are those embroidered flowers?

Get the Morgan Lane ‘Rosie’ Short for just $188 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Adam Selman Sport French Cut Legging

These leggings have French Cut seams for a seriously trendy look with a built-in panty to solve all of your undergarment woes. Grab them in python, rose or leopard print!

Get the Adam Selman Sport French Cut Legging starting at just $68 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Adam Selman Sport Plunge Legging

You think we’d leave you with only one pair of leggings? As if! This pair is ultra-flattering thanks to its V-shaped yolk, and we’re obsessed with the studded version!

Get the Adam Selman Sport Plunge Legging starting at just $68 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

Morgan Lane ‘Kersti’ Short

You think you can tell just how soft these shorts are by just looking at them, but nothing will compare to how glorious that chenille knit feels when you actually feel it in real life for the first time!

Get the Morgan Lane ‘Kersti’ Short (originally $335) for just $101 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

