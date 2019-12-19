



The holidays are right around the corner — do you know what your festive look will be? Between hectic work schedules and an endless array of last-minute plans, something was bound to fall through the cracks. This year, it just so happens to be what we’re wearing next week!

Now if you’re starting to panic? Take a deep breath. We’ve gone ahead and nailed down five perfect looks. Even better, these outfits are all on sale at Diane von Furstenberg — which means you’ll be saving serious coins on investment pieces that you can wear well into the next decade!

1. This Wonderful Wrap

Velvet is the fabric of the season! Cut from the most luxurious black velvet, this midi dress features the iconic DVF signature wrap midsection and subtle tulip print throughout.

Grab the Tilla Velvet Midi Wrap Dress (originally $598), now only $419!

2. This Silk Shirt

A silk shirt that’s cinched — do we even need to say more? Don’t forget about the metallic print and necktie detailing. It’s the ideal transitional shirt that can be worn from desk to drinks!

Grab the Lanie Silk-Metallic Necktie Blouse (originally $398), now only $279!

3. This Satin Pant

In the market for a go-to pant? Turn to this satin crepe pair! The Jam shade — which is burnt orange — is perfect for the festive season and beyond. Start with glittery tops and transition into crisp white button-ups later on. It’s so worth the splurge!

Grab the Ciara Satin Crepe Pant (originally $398), now only $279!

4. This Must-Have Maxi

Get your money’s worth out of this maxi dress by wearing it now — and later! This airy chiffon maxi hits right above the ankle and has a modest V-neck. It’s appropriate for any fancy work gala and with a few minor adjustments (accessory-wise!), it can even double as your new go-to summer dress.

Grab the Belinda Silk Chiffon Maxi Wrap Dress (originally $648), now only $324!

5. This Heavenly Heel

Want to pull any of these looks together? Step into this suede black heel stiletto. This strappy shoe is a closet staple!

Grab the Chainlink 90 Kid Suede Sandal (originally $278), now only $139! Not your style? Check out additional women’s sale items also available at Diane von Furstenberg here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!