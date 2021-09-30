5 Official Disney Essentials for the Most Magical Halloween Yet

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Halloween is coming up quickly, and that means we’re fully embracing the chilling vibes of the season. We’re putting full emphasis on the “Boo” of “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo,” and we’re leaning into the “Beast” of Beauty and the Beast. Of course, scary stuff aside, we’re also just loving all of the cute decor and costumes as well!

If you’re loving the idea of a magical, Disney-filled Halloween — and who wouldn’t? — then now is the time to make it happen. There is so much official merchandise that’s perfect for the season, from costumes for both you and your pet, to games, to household goods and more. We’ve picked out five of our faves below, as inspired by some of our favorite Disney movies, TV shows and characters! Best of all, select costumes and costume accessories are available for 30% off now!

Hocus Pocus Mug and Spoon Set

Become an honorary Sanderson Sister by stirring up your own witches’ brew (or some morning coffee) in this iridescent mug designed to look like a mini cauldron. It comes with a wooden-style spoon as well!

Get the Hocus Pocus Mug and Spoon Set for just $20 at shopDisney!

Russell Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Up

Up has been tugging at our heartstrings and making us laugh for over a decade now, so we love the idea of paying tribute to the film by dressing up as Russell with this accessory set. An easy way to an A+ costume that anyone can wear!

Get the Russell Costume Accessory Set for Adults – Up (originally $30) for just $20 at shopDisney! 30% off costumes and costume accessories now!

Abu Pet Costume – Aladdin

Is it really Halloween if your pet doesn’t also have a killer costume? This Aladdin one made Us smile. Wrap the Magic Carpet around your pup and watch as he or she takes a plush Abu for a thrilling and adorable ride!

Get the Abu Pet Costume – Aladdin for just $25 at shopDisney!

Disney Villainous: Perfectly Wretched Game

Step into the role of iconic Disney villains like Cruella De Vil and Mother Gothel with this sinister board game. Best played with the lights dimmed on a stormy night, of course. It’s for two to three players, but you can play with up to six if you mix and match with villains from other Disney Villainous games!

Get Disney Villainous for just $35 at shopDisney!

The Child Magnetic Shoulder Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Mini – 5”

Our love for the Child AKA Baby Yoga AKA Grogu hasn’t faltered one bit since the premiere of The Mandalorian on Disney+, and this little shoulder plush has Us squealing with delight. Put the magnetic disc under your sleeve and then place the plush on top, letting the little cutie sit securely on top of your shoulder as you go about your day!

Get The Child Magnetic Shoulder Plush for just $20 at shopDisney!

Looking for more? Explore all of Disney’s spook-tacular Halloween shop here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!