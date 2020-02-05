This Gorgeous DKNY Parka Is Nearly 50% Off for a Limited Time!

It’s never too late to freshen up your winter wardrobe. Adding a new sweater or coat into the mix isn’t a crime, even if the season is slowly coming to an end (well, at least we hope it is!). If you do have the urge to treat yourself, now’s the best time to do it!

There are plenty of winter-weather essentials on sale right now, and one of our favorites that we spotted is this adorable puffer coat from DKNY. Whether you’re looking for something to wear for the next few months or want to plan ahead for next winter, this jacket is the perfect addition to your closet!

Get the DKNY Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat (originally $275) on sale for just $145, available at Macy’s!

This classic puffy parka is timeless — it’s literally never going out of style. It’s a long coat that guarantees us all a warm and cozy fit — which means we’ll be toasty on even the coldest of days. It hits right above the knee and has tons of great features that make it incredibly functional.

This DKNY jacket is made from a water-resistant material that can protect against wet conditions — such as snow or sleet. It also comes with a removable hood that has some fun faux-fur trim attached. The front of the coat zips up and also has some button overlay closures that disguise the zipper. The jacket is fully lined and it has an embroidered DKNY logo on the side of one of the sleeves. It’s filled with a polyurethane material that’s hypoallergenic for anyone that’s sensitive to other down-fill materials.

There are two snap button pockets on the front of this jacket, and there’s also an interior zipper pocket on the inside of the lining. The coat also has a drawstring built into the waist area that you can make as tight or as loose as you’d like. This feature is great because it can give you a bit of a silhouette, as opposed to an overly boxy look.

Reviewers are definitely major fans of this DKNY coat. One reviewer says that it keeps them warm in “-10 degree weather” and that it’s “great quality” and “very chic.” Another shopper noted that the “overall the coat feels light weight and it’s not heavy when you wear it.” If you’re on the hunt for a new winter coat, one shopper asserts that “this is the one to buy.” We’ll take it!

