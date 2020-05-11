Over 3,000 Amazon Shoppers Are in Love With This Lightweight Hoodie

Basics are everything, and they have never been more in style than now! Casual wear is what we’ve come to embrace these days, and that uniform certainly doesn’t have to include overly trendy or high-end pieces.

Classic garments will never fail Us in the comfort department. Of course, Amazon has tons of basics at affordable prices that are vetted by some of the most passionate reviewers on the internet. This standard zip-up hoodie is our latest find — and judging by the testimonials, it’s worthy of a spot in our closets!

Get the Doublju Lightweight Thin Zip-Up Hoodie with free shipping for just $29, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 18, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, but are subject to change.

When it comes to simple items like this hoodie from Doublju, the small details are what sets it apart from the rest of the pack. This sweatshirt is made from a light, thin cotton-blend material that shoppers say feels like a “really good quality” fabric — especially for the price. This hoodie won’t set you back more than $30, and thanks to the free shipping provided, you won’t see any surprise additional charges at checkout!

The design of the hoodie is as traditional as it gets. It zips up all the way to the top and has pockets on each side of the closure. A thick drawstring is hidden in the hood so that you can tighten it to your liking, or wear it out loose if you prefer. Its ribbed cuffs and hem stay true to the low-key, collegiate feel of the hoodie.

Get the Doublju Lightweight Thin Zip-Up Hoodie with free shipping for just $29, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 18, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, but are subject to change.

Best of all, there are plenty of different shades and color combinations to choose from. There are solid picks that range from turquoise to hot pink, or color-blocked options that combine three different hues into one. Some of the options available allow you to pick up this hoodie with a faux-fur lined hood, which is perfect for the chillier season. Shoppers say that if you like your hoodies to be fitted, then ordering your usual size is the way to go. If the oversized vibe that’s dominating Instagram right now is more your style, going up a size or two is completely welcome as well. Get ready for ultimate comfort!

See it: Get the Doublju Lightweight Thin Zip-Up Hoodie with free shipping for just $29, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 18, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Doublju and shop all of the women’s clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!