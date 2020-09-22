These Stylish Wide-Fit Boots Are Under $50 Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the biggest issues that shoppers come across when purchasing a pair of tall boots is the circumference at the top. If you have larger calves, you need to pay extra attention to how spacious the boot is — you don’t want to order your dream shoes online only to discover that they’re too tight or don’t fit at all!

It’s all about finding an option that takes wider calves into consideration, and this pair of moto-style riding boots from DREAM PAIRS provides plenty of room up top to suit an extensive range of sizes. Reviewers that were initially concerned about these boots accommodating their calves say they fit like a glove and are so comfortable!

Get the DREAM PAIRS Women’s Knee High Riding Boots (Wide-Calf) for prices starting at just $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2020, but are subject to change.



Let’s get into the specific dimensions here, shall we? The upper circumference of each boot measures just over 17 inches in total, and the lower calf area of the boot clocks in at 13-1/2 inches all around. Additionally, there are handy buckles at the top and bottom areas that you can adjust accordingly to optimize the fit. Shoppers are thrilled with the roomy nature of these boots — it’s not often you find a breathable footwear pick that extends above the ankles!

There are two different textures at play — the smooth and quilted leathers blend together perfectly for show-stopping look. The heel is just tall enough for an elegant dash of height, and the lightly padded insole guarantees all-day wear is a possibility!

These boots have thousands of shoppers completely infatuated, and they’re not holding back in the reviews. So many expressed frustration at the lack of shoes available for those with wider calves — but their fashion prayers have been answered with these boots. They are currently available in a slew of fabulous shades, so be sure to select one that suits your fall color palette. Soft, supple and seriously affordable — introducing your new favorite boots!

