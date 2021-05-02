Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can you believe it’s been an entire decade since Duchess Kate and Prince William tied the knot? We still remember watching their magical fairytale wedding on TV like it was yesterday — and the obsession Kate started with her bridal fashion as everyone dreamed to recreate her look.

10 years later, she’s still having the same impact. The royal couple released two new portraits on their official Kensington Palace Instagram to celebrate the momentous occasion, and Kate’s dress left shoppers rightfully ravenous. One day later, the dress is totally sold out! We knew we had to find a similar option.

Get the ECOWISH Bohemian Wrap V-Neck Short Sleeve Beach Maxi Dress (originally $36) for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Kate’s light blue Ghost maxi dress was a wrap style and played with different patterns like florals and dots to create a cool pattern-block look. This dress’ original price was $308, so even if it were in stock, most of us would still prefer a more affordable option. That option is this ECOWISH dress, delivering that same design creativity and those strong springtime vibes!

This dress is a true wrap-style piece, so you can tie it yourself, adjusting it for the perfect fit — or even wear it completely open like a duster at times. It has a surplice V-neckline, fluttery sleeves and a high slit in the skirt portion, which not only looks pretty but allows for more airflow as the weather heats up. In general, this dress is lightweight and flowy, so it’s definitely a great option for when spring turns to summer too!

Get the ECOWISH Bohemian Wrap V-Neck Short Sleeve Beach Maxi Dress (originally $36) for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

This blue and white beauty is such a winner because it’s easily pretty enough for nicer occasions — or even a couple’s photo shoot — but it can definitely be dressed down as well. We can see it with a pair of simple Keds sneakers and a trendy bucket hat, for example, just as easily as we can see it with skinny heels and a braided updo!

The light blue version is a fabulous pick for most closely channeling the Duchess of Cambridge’s look, but there are so many other color and pattern options available on that same Amazon page. Empty space in your closet? This is how you can fill it. No space? It might be time for a KonMari cleanout so you can make some for these dresses that will spark some serious joy!

Get the ECOWISH Bohemian Wrap V-Neck Short Sleeve Beach Maxi Dress (originally $36) for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from ECOWISH here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!