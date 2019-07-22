



Pretty much anything that royalty wears, we want to wear. It’s hard to go wrong with clothing and accessories when a literal Duchess is wearing them out in public, looking every bit as fabulous as we’d expect. That’s how our obsession with MOTHER jeans began. When we combine that obsession with our obsession for an incredible sale, well, we’re obsessed, but like, times 100!

The MOTHER Tomcat Crop Straight Leg Jeans are an absolute must-have from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale right now because any brand that Duchess Meghan wears automatically shoots to the top of our wish-list. The Duchess has long loved MOTHER denim, wearing her own pair of the brand’s jeans when making her official debut with Prince Harry as a couple of years ago!

See it: Get the MOTHER Tomcat Crop Straight Leg Jeans (originally $235) for just $141 at Nordstrom!

These jeans are almost a full $100 off their original price, which is crazy for such a casual-chic piece that will keep us looking like style icons day in and day out — just like Duchess Meghan! We first took notice of her MOTHER jeans back in September 2017 at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. We admit to sometimes being distracted by how cute the new couple was at the time, but obviously, fashion was our main focus!

Duchess Meghan, still known simply as Meghan Markle at the time, wore her jeans with a white button-up top, partially tucked in. She accessorized with a brown tote, with flats to match for footwear, along with sunglasses and delicate jewelry. It was a clean, streamlined look that we still think about frequently years later — even after a royal wedding and a royal baby — and plan to emulate often in this pair of MOTHER jeans on sale right now!

These blue jeans have a classic five-pocket style with a button fly closure. They’re soft, stretchy and lightweight, as all casual-wear should be, and feature fading and whiskering details for a vintage touch. Speaking of vintage, MOTHER is all about adding a retro flair to its pieces. The Los Angeles-made brand, which was founded by two denim experts, creates jeans that “evoke the memories and experiences of growing up in California in the ‘70s,” but have a modern and advanced feel fit. Hence why it’s so beloved by top models and stars — and royalty!

Shoppers love how versatile these jeans are, able to be paired easily with anything from sneakers, to heels, to flats, to boots, to sandals! They’d even make slippers look like powerful statements. Their versatility doesn’t end with footwear, though. Top and outerwear possibilities go on for miles and miles. If only our closet were that big!

Pair these jeans with a white T-shirt for an effortlessly cool effect that blows minds every time. Want to dress them up a little for work or a meal out? Tuck in a button-up like Duchess Meghan did, whether simple like hers or patterned and colorful. Play with different fabrics too: cotton, charmeuse, wool knits — go crazy! These jeans will work with anything. And yes, it’s okay to pair denim jackets with denim bottoms, so never let yourself feel limited!

These jeans are currently 40% off, so sizes may not last much longer. Make sure to grab a pair and feel those royal vibes in real life. Time to start practicing our princess wave, everyone!

