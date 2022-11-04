21 Best Early Black Friday Deals From Nordstrom — Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The countdown to Black Friday is on! We’re ready for some holiday shopping savings — but you don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving for major markdowns and door-busting discounts!

Starting today at Nordstrom, save up to 60% off on gifts for loved ones with these exclusive holiday deals! Now is the perfect opportunity to get a head start on securing your presents from this limited-time sale. Who needs Cyber Week when you can enjoy a whole month of special steals?

We narrowed down our absolute favorite finds out of 21 different categories, from fashion to beauty to home goods. There’s something for everyone! Make a list and check it twice with these great holiday gifts from Nordstrom!

21 Best Nordstrom 2022 Holiday Deal Categories

1. Up to 60% Off Women’s Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: If I had to pick my top 10 articles of clothing in my closet, this Free People cotton-blend fleece shacket would be one of them. Made with super cozy fleece, this oversized outerwear is effortlessly stylish. It’s the perfect layering piece to pair with activewear, loungewear or streetwear. A travel uniform staple!

See all women’s jackets up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

2. Up to 60% Off Women’s Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready for holiday party season in this long-sleeve sequin dress! Ring in the new year rocking this sparkly mini showstopper, available in three different colors.

See all women’s dresses up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

3. Up to 60% Off Women’s Pajamas

Our Absolute Favorite: Sweet dreams! Get a good night’s sleep in this comfy knit PJ set inspired by menswear styles.

See all women’s pajamas up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

4. Up to 60% Off Women’s Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: Add some flair to your denim collection with these high-waisted flare jeans by Frame! These flattering jeans fit like a glove and make your legs look miles long.

See all women’s jeans up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

5. Up to 60% Off Women’s Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: These Zella Live-In pocket leggings live up to the name! Ideal for lunging or lounging, this athleisure is an everyday essential.

See all women’s leggings up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

6. Up to 60% Off Women’s Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: Sweater weather! If you want a cardigan that feels as cozy as a blanket, then check out this ultra-soft Barefoot Dreams sweater. You’ll never want to take it off!

See all women’s sweaters up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

7. Up to 60% Off Women’s Sweatpants

Our Absolute Favorite: If you ask Us, joggers are by far the most flattering style of sweatpants. These Zella joggers are super soft for running errands or running around the block on a brisk day. Plus, they come with pockets so you can go hands-free!

See all women’s sweatpants up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

8. Up to 60% Off Women’s Vests

Our Absolute Favorite: Make a fashion statement in this season’s must-have trend. This water-repellent down vest from the North Face will keep you warm in style!

See all women’s vests up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

9. Up to 60% Off Women’s Slippers

Our Absolute Favorite: Now that it’s November, slippers are the new sandals. These Ugg faux fur slingback slippers are functional for indoor or outdoor use!

See all women’s slippers up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

10. Up to 60% Off Women’s Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: My mom has been looking for classic Chelsea boots, so I recommended this waterproof pair from Cole Haan (she’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom). These everyday black boots are sleek, stylish and comfortable!

See all women’s boots up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

11. Up to 60% Off Women’s Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: Run like the wind in these Nike Air Zoom Pegasus running shoes! Shoppers say that these lightweight sneakers are cushioned and comfortable.

See all women’s sneakers up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

12. Up to 60% Off Women’s Hats

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re positively smitten with this Madewell chunky cuffed beanie. Featuring a rainbow knit, this cold-weather hat goes with any color!

See all women’s hats up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

13. Up to 60% Off Candles

Our Absolute Favorite: Displayed in gorgeous frosted glass, this set of three bestselling votive candles from Apotheke will make your days merry and bright. As one shopper said, “This would be a great host gift or stocking stuffer.”

See all candles up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

14. Up to 60% Off Blankets

Our Absolute Favorite: Winter is coming! Bundle up under this top-rated plush throw blanket while sipping hot cocoa in front of the fire.

See all blankets up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

15. Up to 60% Off Women’s Handbags

Our Absolute Favorite: Designer deal alert! This Tory Burch shoulder bag is the optimum size for day-to-night use. Diamonds may be a girl’s best friends, but handbags are a girl’s soulmate.

See all women’s handbags up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

16. Up to 60% Off Decor

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re already dreaming of a White Christmas! Get into the holiday spirit with this glittery tabletop tree bedazzled with sparkling snow.

See all decor up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

17. Up to 60% Off Women’s Jewelry

Our Absolute Favorite: This Ettika crystal coin pendant necklace has earned rave reviews! One shopper gushed, “Love this necklace! It is the perfect layering piece! The chain is really unique and adds a more unique elegant look to piece! STUNNING!”

See all women’s jewelry up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

18. Up to 60% Off Women’s Kitchenware

Our Absolute Favorite: Wake up and smell the coffee! This Zwilling 12-cup drip coffee-maker is the perfect present for any coffee lover.

See all kitchenware up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

19. Up to 60% Off Skincare

Our Absolute Favorite: You glow, girl! This mask and moisturizer set features travel sizes of Glamglow’s greatest hits so you can glow on the go.

See all skincare up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

20. Up to 60% Off Makeup

Our Absolute Favorite: Flawless face! This 14-shade eyeshadow palette offers a wide variety of color options for both eyes and cheeks. Ideal for any beauty buff!

See all makeup up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

21. Up to 60% Off Women’s Hair Products

Our Absolute Favorite: Good hair days ahead! This Living Proof haircare bundle contains shampoo, conditioner and texture spray. Give your hair a glow-up with these premium products!

See all hair products up to 60% off at Nordstrom!

