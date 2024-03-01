Your account
8 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Macy’s

By
Macy's spring fashion finds
Macy's

If the fact that spring is almost here sends you into a fashion tizzy, we’re here to help! Whether you need a bright new pair of heels or a decadent dress for a fancy RSVP, now is the time to find a deal to suit your needs. With that in mind, Macy’s has a sale section filled with versatile early spring fashion finds you can rock throughout spring or any other season — so get ready to smash that “Add to Cart” button!

Macy’s sale section includes flowy skirts and structured denim that’s bound to be a hit this season. To make your Friday shopping easier, we rounded up eight of the best early spring fashion finds on sale at Macy’s — read on to see our picks!

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Stretch Jersey Tie-Front Midi Dress

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Stretch Jersey Tie-Front Midi Dress
Macy’s

This tie-front midi dress works for formal and informal events — was $185, now just $85 with code SHOP!

See it!

On 34th Women’s Tulle Ruffle-Sleeve T-Shirt

On 34th Women's Tulle Ruffle-Sleeve T-Shirt
Macy’s

For a breezy, causal vibe, throw on this ruffle-sleeve T-shirt with jeans or a skirt — was $40, now just $20 with code SHOP!

See it!

Kensie Women’s Floral-Print Pintucked Fit & Flare Dress

Kensie Women's Floral-Print Pintucked Fit & Flare Dress
Macy’s

Bloom into spring with this fit and flare dress that offers a bright pop of color — was $118, now just $68 with code SHOP!

See it!

I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Menswear Blazer

I.N.C. International Concepts Women's Menswear Blazer
Macy’s

Pop on this menswear blazer on top of a flouncy blouse and trousers, and you’re ready for the office — was $80, now just $51 with code SHOP!

See it!

CeCe Women’s Elbow Sleeve Collared Button Down Blouse

Cece Women's Elbow Sleeve Collared Button Down Blouse fashion finds
Macy’s

You can wear this easy button-down blouse with jeans or khakis and flats or heels effortlessly — was $69, now just $47 with code SHOP!

See it!

Clarks Women’s Ambyr 2 Cove Ankle-Strap Platform Pumps

Clarks Women's Ambyr 2 Cove Ankle-Strap Platform Pumps fashion finds
Macy’s

These platform pumps are the happy combination of comfort and style — was $99, now just $67!

See it!

Bar III Women’s Square-Neck Cutout-Side Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

Bar III Women's Square-Neck Cutout-Side Wide-Leg Jumpsuit fashion finds
Macy’s

This wide-leg jumpsuit has a slight hint of ’70s nostalgia that’s so chic — was $70, now just $44!

See it!

Jessica Simpson Women’s Cassani Pointed-Toe Pumps

Jessica Simpson Women's Cassani Pointed-Toe Pumps fashion finds
Macy’s

Everyone loves a pop of red, and these pointed-toe pumps will become your new shoe rack staple — was $79, now just $54!

See it!

