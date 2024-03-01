8 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Macy’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If the fact that spring is almost here sends you into a fashion tizzy, we’re here to help! Whether you need a bright new pair of heels or a decadent dress for a fancy RSVP, now is the time to find a deal to suit your needs. With that in mind, Macy’s has a sale section filled with versatile early spring fashion finds you can rock throughout spring or any other season — so get ready to smash that “Add to Cart” button!

Related: 23 of the Best Spring Dresses Under $50 — With Pockets Editor’s note: This article was last updated on February 15, 2024. Spring is all that’s on our mind lately. We got one good lick of sunshine and now we’re ready to stock our closet with new spring dresses. Minis, midis, maxis, casual picks, formal frocks — we want them all and we want them ASAP […]

Macy’s sale section includes flowy skirts and structured denim that’s bound to be a hit this season. To make your Friday shopping easier, we rounded up eight of the best early spring fashion finds on sale at Macy’s — read on to see our picks!

Lauren Ralph Lauren Women’s Stretch Jersey Tie-Front Midi Dress

This tie-front midi dress works for formal and informal events — was $185, now just $85 with code SHOP!

On 34th Women’s Tulle Ruffle-Sleeve T-Shirt

For a breezy, causal vibe, throw on this ruffle-sleeve T-shirt with jeans or a skirt — was $40, now just $20 with code SHOP!

Kensie Women’s Floral-Print Pintucked Fit & Flare Dress

Bloom into spring with this fit and flare dress that offers a bright pop of color — was $118, now just $68 with code SHOP!

I.N.C. International Concepts Women’s Menswear Blazer

Pop on this menswear blazer on top of a flouncy blouse and trousers, and you’re ready for the office — was $80, now just $51 with code SHOP!

Related: 21 Adorable Spring Dresses — With Pockets! Whenever we find out that a dress has pockets, we're instantly obsessed. Here are 21 options to shop now — details

CeCe Women’s Elbow Sleeve Collared Button Down Blouse

You can wear this easy button-down blouse with jeans or khakis and flats or heels effortlessly — was $69, now just $47 with code SHOP!

Clarks Women’s Ambyr 2 Cove Ankle-Strap Platform Pumps

These platform pumps are the happy combination of comfort and style — was $99, now just $67!

Bar III Women’s Square-Neck Cutout-Side Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

This wide-leg jumpsuit has a slight hint of ’70s nostalgia that’s so chic — was $70, now just $44!

Jessica Simpson Women’s Cassani Pointed-Toe Pumps

Everyone loves a pop of red, and these pointed-toe pumps will become your new shoe rack staple — was $79, now just $54!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us