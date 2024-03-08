Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

8 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Tory Burch

By
Tory Burch Sale spring fashion finds
Tory Burch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe that spring is almost upon Us — it honestly feels like we just counted down to the new year! But of course, this means it’s time to start figuring out your spring sartorial refresh. Tory Burch is the perfect destination to round out your seasonal wardrobe — especially as the brand’s sale section is filled with hidden gems!

Related: 17 Luxe-Looking Spring Fashion Finds Under $75

From versatile ballet flats to flowy dresses, the Tory Burch sale section has an item for every aesthetic. With that in mind, we rounded up eight early spring fashion finds on sale at Tory Burch to help jumpstart your style upgrade — read on to see our picks!

Minnie Travel Ballet Flat

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet
Tory Burch

Ballet flats are on trend for 2024, and this pair has a snakeskin leather upper for a fashionable touch — was $248, now just $119!

See it!

Small Kira Quilted Satchel

Small Kira Quilted Satchel
Tory Burch

If you need a staple handbag, snag the small Kira quilted satchel for a steal — was $648, now just $399!

See it!

T Monogram Rope Sport Sandal

T Monogram Rope Sport Sandal
Tory Burch

The hiking-style sandal trend seems to perpetually be en vogue, and these rope sport sandals have a platform sole and feature Tory Burch’s signature branding — was $328, now just $229!

See it!

Fisherman Espadrille Wedge

Fisherman Espadrille Wedge
Tory Burch

Espadrilles are a spring essential, and this pair of espadrille wedges will complement your closet well — was $278, now just $149!

See it!

Related: 21 Adorable Spring Dresses — With Pockets!

Printed Silk Shirtdress

Printed Silk Shirtdress
Tory Burch

For a flouncy alternative, throw on this printed silk shirtdress with pumps for a chic, elevated finish — was $698, now just $399!

See it!

Silk Front Cardigan

Silk Front Cardigan
Tory Burch

If you need more versatility in your closet, this silk front cardigan works during office hours and long after — was $478, now just $239!

See it!

Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

Tory Burch Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Tory Burch

Get this underwire one-piece swimsuit for a comfortable and sturdy option — was $228, now just $149!

See it!

Canvas Basketweave Tote

Tory Burch Canvas Basketweave Tote
Tory Burch

This canvas tote bag is ideal for upcoming vacations or weekend getaways — was $398, now just $199!

See it!

Related: Spring Fashion Forecast: 21 Pieces That Are Trending for 2024

eyelashes

Deal of the Day

Get 40% Off This Lash Serum to Visibly Lengthen In Just 3 Weeks View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!