8 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Tory Burch

It’s hard to believe that spring is almost upon Us — it honestly feels like we just counted down to the new year! But of course, this means it’s time to start figuring out your spring sartorial refresh. Tory Burch is the perfect destination to round out your seasonal wardrobe — especially as the brand’s sale section is filled with hidden gems!
From versatile ballet flats to flowy dresses, the Tory Burch sale section has an item for every aesthetic. With that in mind, we rounded up eight early spring fashion finds on sale at Tory Burch to help jumpstart your style upgrade — read on to see our picks!
Minnie Travel Ballet Flat
Ballet flats are on trend for 2024, and this pair has a snakeskin leather upper for a fashionable touch — was $248, now just $119!
Small Kira Quilted Satchel
If you need a staple handbag, snag the small Kira quilted satchel for a steal — was $648, now just $399!
T Monogram Rope Sport Sandal
The hiking-style sandal trend seems to perpetually be en vogue, and these rope sport sandals have a platform sole and feature Tory Burch’s signature branding — was $328, now just $229!
Fisherman Espadrille Wedge
Espadrilles are a spring essential, and this pair of espadrille wedges will complement your closet well — was $278, now just $149!
Printed Silk Shirtdress
For a flouncy alternative, throw on this printed silk shirtdress with pumps for a chic, elevated finish — was $698, now just $399!
Silk Front Cardigan
If you need more versatility in your closet, this silk front cardigan works during office hours and long after — was $478, now just $239!
Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Get this underwire one-piece swimsuit for a comfortable and sturdy option — was $228, now just $149!
Canvas Basketweave Tote
This canvas tote bag is ideal for upcoming vacations or weekend getaways — was $398, now just $199!