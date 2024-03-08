8 Early Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Tory Burch

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe that spring is almost upon Us — it honestly feels like we just counted down to the new year! But of course, this means it’s time to start figuring out your spring sartorial refresh. Tory Burch is the perfect destination to round out your seasonal wardrobe — especially as the brand’s sale section is filled with hidden gems!

Related: 17 Luxe-Looking Spring Fashion Finds Under $75 With spring just around the corner, the stress of refreshing your closet is likely creeping up. Do you need easy skirts or decadent dresses for the new season? Don’t worry, we’re here to help! Because we don’t think shopping for clothing should be hard, we found versatile and luxe-looking spring fashion finds that anyone will […]

From versatile ballet flats to flowy dresses, the Tory Burch sale section has an item for every aesthetic. With that in mind, we rounded up eight early spring fashion finds on sale at Tory Burch to help jumpstart your style upgrade — read on to see our picks!

Minnie Travel Ballet Flat

Ballet flats are on trend for 2024, and this pair has a snakeskin leather upper for a fashionable touch — was $248, now just $119!

Small Kira Quilted Satchel

If you need a staple handbag, snag the small Kira quilted satchel for a steal — was $648, now just $399!

T Monogram Rope Sport Sandal

The hiking-style sandal trend seems to perpetually be en vogue, and these rope sport sandals have a platform sole and feature Tory Burch’s signature branding — was $328, now just $229!

Fisherman Espadrille Wedge

Espadrilles are a spring essential, and this pair of espadrille wedges will complement your closet well — was $278, now just $149!

Related: 21 Adorable Spring Dresses — With Pockets! Whenever we find out that a dress has pockets, we're instantly obsessed. Here are 21 options to shop now — details

Printed Silk Shirtdress

For a flouncy alternative, throw on this printed silk shirtdress with pumps for a chic, elevated finish — was $698, now just $399!

Silk Front Cardigan

If you need more versatility in your closet, this silk front cardigan works during office hours and long after — was $478, now just $239!

Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

Get this underwire one-piece swimsuit for a comfortable and sturdy option — was $228, now just $149!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Canvas Basketweave Tote

This canvas tote bag is ideal for upcoming vacations or weekend getaways — was $398, now just $199!