These Versatile Tie-Dye Joggers Can Easily Be Dressed Up or Down

Tie-dye is one of the longest lasting fashion trends. It had a huge re-emergence over the past year, especially when everyone was in DIY mode over the summer, but it’s not like it was even missing before that. It’s such a unique yet consistent design in our lives, and there are just so many ways to do it!

You probably already love tie-dye, but we want to open your eyes up to it even more. A lot of people view tie-dye as solely casual. They love it on T-shirts, sweats and pajamas — and we do too, of course. There is a way to make it a little fancier too though! If you combine the right dye techniques with the right silhouette and colors, you could be dressing up your tie-dye in no time. We’re not saying to do it yourself, of course. These ECOWISH joggers have already taken care of it!

Get the ECOWISH Snakeskin Tie Dye Joggers for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2021, but are subject to change.

These joggers have such a stunning, snakeskin-inspired tie-dye pattern, perfecting the illusion of having reflections of light throughout the fabric, almost as if on water at sunrise. Pattern aside, these bottoms also have a high-rise adjustable drawstring waistband and a cropped, tapered ankle, elevating the look (while also leaving room for some strappy shoes).

Part of why we love these pants is because they’re multi-seasonal. They’re long, but they’re light enough to be worn on breezy spring and summer days. And even though we typically tend to associate tie-dye with summer in general, these joggers don’t scream any specific season. They’re very versatile!

As we noted before, these pants not only work for multiple seasons but for multiple occasions as well. If you want to dress them up, then why not? Slip on a pair of high heels and tuck a button-up top into the waistband, or perhaps a silky cami. You can easily picture the outfit because it just works that well. When it’s cold, we also love the idea of pairing it with a fitted turtleneck sweater and heeled booties. Don’t forget to layer on the necklaces!

The possibilities open up even more when you take the different available colors into account. There are five: black, blue, green, purple and red, all pairing up with white for that luminous effect we’re obsessed with. Now we just have to pick our favorite!

