This Silky Lounge Set Will Make You Feel Like You’re at a 5-Star Resort

Do your pajamas make you feel just as chic as your going-out clothes do? Or are you simply wearing faded T-shirts and old basketball shorts to bed, covering them up with the same sweat set every morning? Some might say, “Well, I have no one to impress,” but we’d say they’re forgetting about themselves!

We don’t mean for anyone to get dressed to the nines while hanging out at home or heading for a lengthy snooze. But if you could do those things while silky fabric glides across your skin, why wouldn’t you? If you could be wearing a set that makes you smile every time you look down at it, why not? You’re just as capable of that effortless, messy bun, “I woke up like this” lounge look as anyone else. This set is how you’re going to do it!

Get the Milumia Pajama Set starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

Just one look at this PJ set and we felt as though we were transported to a spa at a luxury Hawaiian resort. In both look and feel, this set screams “relaxation,” if such a word should ever be screamed. Its satin material is lightweight and smooth; it’s not only comfortable, but it actively feels nice to wear.

The top of this set has a button-up front, notched lapels, short sleeves and an adorable chest pocket for good measure. We love the fact that the sleeves are short, since both long sleeves and long pants can sometimes leave you feeling a little overheated. As for the matching bottoms, they have a comfy, loose-but-not-baggy fit and a stretchy waistband!

Both pieces of this set obviously work beautifully together, but when it is finally time to greet the great outdoors, we don’t want you to just totally forget about it. We can easily see the top incorporated into real-world outfits. We immediately pictured it tucked into a dark-wash pair of jeans with booties and a long-line blazer perfecting the outfit. On a warmer day, you can also unbutton the bottom to tuck just half of the top into a pair of denim shorts, slipping your feet into white sneakers!

Right now, there are 12 colors/patterns available on Amazon, so be sure to give them a peek. There are plenty of florals and botanicals, plus a kiss design (hello, Valentine’s Day!) and another with a multicolor, paint-like design. Which is your favorite?

