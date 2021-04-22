The Ruching on This Slimming One-Piece Is ‘Life-Changing’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even if you have all of the confidence in the world, everyone has reservations about rocking a bathing suit in the summertime. Stripping down to a two-piece and hitting the beach is stressful for many of Us, and that’s just a fact!

But here’s the thing: It simply doesn’t have to be that way. The key to feeling fabulous in your swimsuit this summer is finding the right one that works for your body. Yes, we know — easier said than done. Luckily, we always keep our eyes out for swimsuits with flattering details, and this vintage-inspired one-piece is a winning pick!

Get the Ekouaer Women’s One Piece Vintage Tummy Control Shirred Bathing Suit for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2021, but are subject to change.



One of the top design details to look for if you want a well-fitting swimsuit is ruching — and this one-piece from Ekouaer is “life-changing,” according to many happy shoppers! The ruching here is strategic — it gathers primarily around the belly area for some tummy-control action, and there’s also ruching along the bust that ties the look together. It strikes a delicate balance, and creates a chic silhouette.

Get the Ekouaer Women’s One Piece Vintage Tummy Control Shirred Bathing Suit for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

This bathing suit has a retro vibe that reminds Us of 1950s pinups, and reviewers say this adds to its flattering appearance! All of these details combined create one of the most popular bathing suits on Amazon right now. Numerous self-proclaimed curvier girls and new moms are raving about how much confidence this bathing suit gives them, which is truly the goal!

It’s important to remember that there’s no such thing as a “perfect body.” It’s all about flaunting what you’ve got, and shoppers say this swimsuit has the power to make you feel like you’re on top of the world!

See it: Get the Ekouaer Women’s One Piece Vintage Tummy Control Shirred Bathing Suit for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Ekouaer and shop all of the swimsuits and cover-ups available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!